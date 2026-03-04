Vālenz Health® Launches Variable Copay Solution: The Next Generation of Value-Based Benefit Design

RADNOR, Pa., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vālenz Health® is thrilled to introduce Valenz Variable Copay, an innovative cost-sharing health plan design that guides members to high-value, low-cost care options that support smarter, better, faster healthcare for all.

As the latest development in value-based plan design, Variable Copay uses the power of the proprietary Valenz Bluebook price transparency platform to map more than 2,000 medical procedures to clear, predictable copays, targeting approximately 46% of medical spend for an average estimate of 7–12% overall savings for employers.

"Research shows that 89% of consumers would shop for healthcare if they had the tools," said Stan Opstad, Senior Vice President of Product at Valenz. "With its easy-to-use, transparent approach to pricing, Variable Copay empowers plan members to do just that by incentivizing them to choose high-quality, cost-effective providers — delivering significant savings without limiting choice."

Variable Copay is a foundational aspect of ValenzONE, the company's full-service health plan optimization platform. Combining the dynamic copay design with proactive navigation, data-driven insights, and integrated bundling solutions, ValenzONE transforms the healthcare experience by supporting early engagement, better outcomes, and a streamlined path to high-value care options.

"As plan sponsors are under more pressure than ever to do more with less, we're starting to realize that it's time for major change," said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer at Valenz. "By offering ongoing incentives for members to make smarter choices throughout their care journey, Variable Copay and the entire ValenzONE platform deliver measurable cost savings and a better overall experience — supporting the strong, vigorous, and healthy lives we're so passionate about here at Valenz."

Variable Copay is currently available for integration with any existing health plan network as a standalone offering or as part of the comprehensive ValenzONE solution.

Learn more about Variable Copay by visiting valenzhealth.com/solutions/plan-performance/variable-copay/.

About Vālenz Health®

Vālenz Health® is the platform to simplify healthcare — the destination for patients, payers, providers, and plans to reduce costs, improve quality, and elevate the healthcare experience. The Valenz mindset and culture of innovation combine to create a distinctly different approach to an inefficient, uninspired health system. With fully integrated solutions, Valenz engages early and often to execute across the entire patient journey — from member experience to payment integrity, provider quality, and plan performance. With America's largest cost, quality and utilization data set, we create greater transparency, flexibility, and cost containment — empowering members and employers with the information they need for smarter, better, faster healthcare.

For more information, visit valenzhealth.com.

