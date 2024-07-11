Vālenz® Health Signs Definitive Acquisition Agreement with Healthcare Bluebook™ to Create an Industry-Leading Integrated Health Cost, Quality and Utilization Data Platform

Joining forces to improve healthcare outcomes through complementary offerings and access to improved navigation, member engagement and payment integrity

RADNOR, Pa., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development for the healthcare industry, Vālenz® Health, a leading platform of integrated cost containment and payment integrity solutions, signed a definitive agreement to acquire Healthcare Bluebook™, an industry-leading healthcare cost and quality navigation platform. The combination will bring together the companies' complementary offerings and create an integrated member engagement and digital 'front door' experience and payment integrity data platform. The transaction is expected to close within 45 days subject to certain regulatory approvals.

Healthcare Bluebook combines objective price and quality data with intuitive online navigation capabilities to drive savings and deliver measurable ROI to consumers and responsible employers nationwide. Healthcare Bluebook is an industry leader in comprehensive cost and quality insights across medical and pharmacy care options for employers and their employees. Valenz Health's many solutions include expansive data sets, care management capabilities, payment integrity solutions and plan performance support. When combined with Healthcare Bluebook, Valenz Health will fulfill what the industry wants and needs to empower members, drive improved health outcomes and simplify healthcare.

According to Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer of Valenz Health: "Together, we will be able to offer a single source of data and solutions on an integrated platform that will make it easier for the industry to execute on a healthcare experience that delivers higher-quality, cost-effective and more efficacious care for members. We are exceptionally well positioned to deliver a new pathway for consumers to achieve the Valenz Health promise to engage early and often for smarter, better, faster and more cost-effective healthcare."

"Because Healthcare Bluebook and Valenz Health share an uncompromised commitment to transparency, member advocacy and cost savings, we will be able to execute at a much deeper level to directly benefit self-insured plans and their members," said Mike O'Neil, Chief Executive Officer of Healthcare Bluebook. "Together, we will make it easier for members to find and receive high-quality care at a fair price every time, putting members in charge of their own care."

Clients will continue to experience the same close partnership and personal attention they have come to expect from Healthcare Bluebook and will benefit from it being part of the Valenz Health fully integrated platform.

Stifel and Raymond James acted as financial advisors to Valenz Health. William Blair acted as financial advisor to Healthcare Bluebook. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as legal counsel to Valenz Health; Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to Healthcare Bluebook.

About Vālenz® Health

Vālenz® Health is the platform to simplify healthcare – the destination for employers, payers, providers and members to reduce costs, improve quality, and elevate the healthcare experience. The Valenz Health mindset and culture of innovation combine to create a distinctly different approach to an inefficient, uninspired health system. With fully integrated solutions, Valenz Health engages early and often to execute across the entire patient journey – from care navigation and management to payment integrity, plan performance and provider verification. With a 99% client retention rate, we elevate expectations to a new level of efficiency, effectiveness and transparency where smarter, better, faster healthcare is possible.

Kelso & Company, a leading middle-market private equity firm with a shared vision for accelerating positive change in the delivery of healthcare for the self-insured industry, is the capital partner for Valenz Health. For more information, visit valenzhealth.com.

About Healthcare Bluebook™

Healthcare Bluebook™ uses industry-leading objective quality and price data and claims-driven ROI reporting to deliver healthcare value insights to consumers, employers, healthcare providers and payors. Bluebook's intuitive online healthcare shopping solution provides employers and members with an easy-to-use benefits solution that increases movement from low-value to high-value care and prescription medications, driving savings, rapid ROI and greater price predictability. Combined with a proven engagement methodology, Bluebook's innovative suite of services empowers smarter healthcare choices while decreasing costs and improving health outcomes.

Primus Capital, the capital partner for Healthcare Bluebook™, is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on investing in leading healthcare, software and technology-enabled services companies.

For more information, visit healthcarebluebook.com.

