VLink Inc. Expands APAC Executive Team With Key New Hire

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VLink Inc., a global IT service provider headquartered in Connecticut, USA, announced a recent addition to the company's executive team to contribute to the growth in the APAC region.

VLink Inc.

Sanjeev Bindlish, who has over 25 years of experience in the IT industry, joins VLink Inc. with a rich and successful career in building high-performing sales, marketing and operations teams and overseeing custom software solutions delivery and system integration for companies of all sizes. An industry veteran with experience at Oracle and Nelito and a wide variety of other IT organizations, including his own startup, Sanjeev will serve as VLink's President of Sales – APAC.

"Sanjeev brings impressive experience to an already successful team and will have an immediate impact on VLink's growth," said Sharad Patney, President and CEO of VLink, Inc. "He's here to help us build VLink into becoming a culturally diverse industry leader in global IT services and consulting."

"I am excited to join VLink during this high-growth period and look forward to scaling the company's APAC presence, expanding the sales team and advancing our operational excellence," said Sanjeev Bindlish.

Prior to joining VLink, Sanjeev had successfully built a startup, providing data-analytics solutions for small and mid-sized companies. Earlier in his career, he spent a number of years at various technology companies in strategic and operational roles, serving a wide variety of domains such as banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance and manufacturing.

About VLink

Since its inception in 2006, VLink Inc. has become a reliable and nimble partner with a primary focus on small and mid-sized global customers in North America and APAC regions, providing information technology and strategic workforce solutions. VLink Inc.'s engineering mindset and access to a global talent pool enable to swiftly create affordable and tailored solutions for its clients. VLink particularly has extensive experience in web/mobile application development and maintenance, data engineering, and analysis solutions.

