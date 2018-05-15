Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management

"The claims experience is a 'moment of truth' for a carrier as it may be one of the only interactions between a policyholder and carrier after the initial policy purchase," said Raja Singh, senior vice president and general manager of Vlocity Insurance. "With our new peril-driven adjudication capabilities, P&C carriers can augment their Salesforce platform with end-to-end, omnichannel claims functionality."

With Vlocity's newest P&C claims solution, carriers can download pre-configured claims processes from Vlocity's Insurance Process Library and leverage a modern, optimized user experience. Carriers, if they prefer, can create a completely new experience from scratch in a code-free environment using Vlocity's intuitive design interface. Connections to AI services allow artificial intelligence to be injected throughout the process to enhance the user experience with a chatbot or to conduct fraud checks. Key components of the new solution include:

A guided "First Notice of Loss" experience using pre-filled data where available, including real-time coverage verification and peril-specific question sets

Claims data management and view of in-process claims and history

Auto-adjudication based on peril and product rules

An adjuster workbench including data, images and documents

Transaction initiation for reserves management and payments

Vlocity provides a full suite of digital insurance applications which power business processes for agents, channel managers, brokers, customer service representatives and policyholders on top of the Salesforce platform. Life, P&C and Group insurance carriers can now leverage the world's leading CRM functionality and the trusted cloud platform for industry-specific transactions like quoting a policy, changing a beneficiary or setting up a payment plan. With the addition of automated claims management, Vlocity now has a robust industry-specific solution for each stage of the insurance customer journey.

"Vlocity is pushing the boundaries of the customer experience across all stages of the customer journey with deep, industry-specific functionality," said Jeff To, global head of insurance at Salesforce, "We are excited to support their new claims features that help meet the demands of our customer-centric insurance clients."

