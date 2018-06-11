Vlocity Launches New Program to Enable Partners to Advance Industry Solutions on Salesforce

Vlocity offers industry-specific cloud-based solutions built on Salesforce. By collaborating with vertically-aligned partners to deliver immediate operational value and enhance the customer experience, Vlocity partners will optimize the experience and digital transformation success for joint customers. The new VIP program includes investments in employees, infrastructure, content and training, underscoring Vlocity's commitment to partners and the success of its customers.

On the heels of unprecedented company growth, customer success and numerous industry accolades—including the 2017 Glotel BSS Transformation Excellence Award —Vlocity is enabling the world's most innovative cloud consulting and technology firms to build deep industry practices and integrations around Vlocity digital transformations. The program offering includes:

Access to a new Vlocity Partner Community platform, expanded to include industry resources, cloud and mobile application information and subject matter expert support

A new Industry Cloud learning management system to support formal and informal educational content and eLearning curriculum

Enhanced training and certification paths that allow select partners to gain differentiated expertise in cloud-based software such as CPQ, Contracts, Enterprise Catalog, Order Management, Omnichannel distribution, Mobile and more, all designed to enable partners to build industry cloud expert teams and better serve customers

Priority access to hands-on workshops, apprentice programs and development initiatives that accelerate consultant project-readiness

New Expert Services offerings and complementary advisory roles for initial Industry Cloud and Digital Transformation project ramp up

Turnkey marketing programs and expanded collaboration with partners on thought leadership and educational events, including joint opportunities on industry events, Salesforce World Tours and Dreamforce sessions

Executive reporting and benchmarking to drive continuous improvement in winning Industry Cloud deployments and ensuring customer success of cloud implementations

In addition, the VIP program includes services and go-to-market benefits specific to technology partners that provide complementary offerings such as digital transformation tools and a library of industry-specific, pre-built and deployed processes for digital transformation in the Communications & Media, Insurance & Financial Services, Health Insurance, Energy & Utilities and Public Sector industries.

"Today's customer-centric companies are demanding the very best platform, industry-specific applications, and talented people with domain expertise to deliver on the promise of digital transformation. Our strategy has always been to build an ecosystem of the leading industry-specific partners to serve our customers," said Rip Gerber, Chief Marketing and Alliance Officer, Vlocity. "By formalizing our partner ecosystem program, we've created an industry cloud approach that brings together the best software, people and processes for our customers in all verticals."

"Accenture's Cloud First Applications agenda is anchored in providing comprehensive, industry-focused cloud services that drive digital transformation for our global clients," said Matthew Farrell, managing director in Accenture's Cloud First Applications group and Vlocity practice lead. "Our alliance with Vlocity combines Accenture's market-leading cloud technology capabilities and extensive industry experience with Vlocity's industry cloud software solutions and we look forward to continuing to team together through this new program to help our joint clients lead in their industries."

"IBM Bluewolf and Vlocity bring unique leading-edge digital transformation solutions to the market, combining best of industry clouds and AI technologies to align business needs with industry imperatives. The partnership program will accelerate our growth with Vlocity and industry cloud offerings." David Trinh, Managing Director GTM Industry Solutions Lead.

"Companies worldwide are moving rapidly to the cloud," said Don Lynch, senior vice president, Worldwide Strategic Alliances at Salesforce. "Salesforce and its partners like Vlocity are uniquely positioned to help customers digitally transform their customer experiences and operations, and we are delighted that Vlocity is investing in their partner enablement and education to help customers maximize their value from Salesforce."

About Vlocity, Inc.

Vlocity, a Forbes Cloud 100 company and strategic Salesforce ISV, delivers industry-specific cloud and mobile software that embed digital, omnichannel processes for customer-centric industries. Built in partnership with Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM company, Vlocity is one of Salesforce's fastest growing partners. Vlocity Industry Cloud Apps embed industry-specific functionality, best practices and business processes for the Communications & Media, Insurance & Financial Services, Health Insurance, Energy & Utilities and Public Sector industries. Vlocity enables companies to achieve faster business agility and time to value from the cloud across digital and traditional channels. Learn more at www.vlocity.com and follow us at @vlocity.

