VLS Environmental Solutions Acquires Merichem Company's Caustic Services Business

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Environmental Solutions is strengthening its leadership in hazardous waste management with the acquisition of Merichem Company's Caustic Services business, a move that enhances VLS' reach in the chemical and petrochemical sectors and deepens its commitment to sustainability-driven, beneficial reuse and hazardous waste solutions.

Merichem, founded in 1945, has built a reputation for excellence in the beneficial reuse of spent caustics by diverting hazardous waste streams into applications for reuse with industrial clients worldwide. The company is renowned for its 80-year history of creating sustainable solutions for the chemical industry.

"This acquisition provides the most technically advanced beneficial reuse and caustic waste solutions to industrial and refinery markets," said John Magee, CEO of VLS Environmental Solutions. "By integrating Merichem's portfolio, we can now offer an unmatched level of sustainable solutions for clients across multiple industries."

For Merichem, this new chapter represents an expansion of a legacy focused on sustainable innovation. Kendra Lee, Chairman and CEO of Merichem, reflected, "We are thrilled to combine our heritage grounded in sustainability with VLS' expansive operational reach to deliver even greater value and sustainability to our customers." Under Lee's leadership, Merichem has remained rooted in a philosophy of environmental stewardship, unsurpassed performance and an uncommon commitment to customer service.

As regulatory demands and sustainability goals continue to mount for industrial clients, the integration of Merichem's caustic services business allows VLS to offer beneficial reuse as an option to its portfolio when handling industrial by-products. Chris Lobue, Executive Vice President of VLS' Hazardous Waste Services division, explained, "With the integration of Merichem's caustic services business, VLS can now offer options beyond hazardous waste disposition to its customers for specific by-product streams—such as spent caustics and sulfur-laden byproducts. We are excited to offer expanded handling options that meet the strict regulatory and operational needs of our clients in the chemical and petrochemical industries."

Merichem will be renamed VLS SustainChem and will be incorporated into VLS' Hazardous Waste division.

With more than 1,500 employees and a network spanning over 50 locations nationwide, VLS' acquisition of Merichem's Caustic Services business brings together two leaders in environmental technology. The combined technical and operational expertise uniquely positions VLS to set a new benchmark for the management, treatment, and beneficial reuse of hazardous and non-hazardous materials across the chemical and petrochemical supply chains. Together, the companies are poised to deliver innovative solutions that not only address today's complex compliance and sustainability demands but also anticipate and solve future industry challenges.

About VLS Environmental Solutions

VLS Environmental Solutions is one of the nation's largest, private providers of environmental and sustainability solutions. The company operates four divisions:

Non-Hazardous Waste Services : Offers innovative solutions for landfill diversion, recycling, wastewater treatment, and waste sequestration, ensuring efficient and sustainable waste processing.

: Offers innovative solutions for landfill diversion, recycling, wastewater treatment, and waste sequestration, ensuring efficient and sustainable waste processing. Hazardous Waste Services : Specializes in the management, treatment, and disposal of hazardous materials using advanced technologies, like waste sequestration, and strict safety protocols to protect the environment and ensure compliance.

: Specializes in the management, treatment, and disposal of hazardous materials using advanced technologies, like waste sequestration, and strict safety protocols to protect the environment and ensure compliance. Rail Services : Provides comprehensive railcar cleaning, light and heavy repair, and field services for railcars transporting chemicals, hardened materials, and pressurized gases, with a focus on safety and efficiency.

: Provides comprehensive railcar cleaning, light and heavy repair, and field services for railcars transporting chemicals, hardened materials, and pressurized gases, with a focus on safety and efficiency. Marine Services: Delivers advanced barge cleaning, repair, and gas-free services for chemical solvents and petroleum products, emphasizing environmental responsibility and operational excellence.

With over 1,500 employees across more than 50 locations, VLS is committed to delivering innovative, compliant, and sustainable solutions.

For more information about VLS, visit https://www.vlses.com/.

SOURCE VLS Environmental Solutions