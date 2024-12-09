VLS Environmental Solutions Announces Strategic Promotions Amid Rapid Expansion

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Environmental Solutions is thrilled to announce strategic promotions that highlight the company's continued expansion and dedication to leadership in the environmental solutions sector. These strategic promotions leverage outstanding expertise and managerial talent within VLS, positioning the company for continued growth.

Reflecting on the company's momentum and these promotions, CEO John Magee stated, "2024 has been an exceptional year for VLS. To maintain our progress, we must harness the remarkable expertise and talent of our team to propel the organization forward. These promotions underscore our commitment to embracing innovation and excellence."

We'd like to announce the following appointments:

Keith Cordesman has been promoted from Executive Vice President, Waste to President of VLS, overseeing field operations and sales across all four VLS divisions. With over 20 years of experience in management, operations, sales, and strategic planning, Keith has a proven track record in driving growth and implementing transformational changes across various market environments.

Geoff Lehy has been promoted from Regional Vice President Waste West to Executive Vice President of the Non-Hazardous Waste Division. His strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in nurturing talent and driving operational success within the organization.

Chris Lobue has been promoted to Executive Vice President for the Hazardous Waste Division. With more than two decades in the chemical and petrochemical industries, Chris offers deep knowledge in process engineering and technology development, essential for progressing VLS's innovative solutions.

Bob Goldberg has been promoted from Senior Vice President Waste Sales to Executive Vice President of Sales for VLS. Bob will continue to champion best practices in environmental health and safety, and sales strategy, respectively, ensuring VLS's competitive edge in the market.

Charlie Gillian steps into the role of Regional Vice President for the Waste West region, succeeding Geoff Lehy. His leadership and operational acumen will continue to drive regional growth.

Rob Wheatley will transition from Chief Revenue Officer to Chief Strategy Officer. As CSO, he will play a crucial role in guiding the organization's future direction and ensuring that all parts of the business are aligned with its strategic goals. Wheatley will lead the company toward sustainable growth while addressing the complex challenges of the environmental sector.

CEO John Magee concluded, "Our team's expertise is the driving force behind our success. These promotions highlight the extraordinary talent at VLS and our commitment to developing leaders who will guide us into the future."

VLS Environmental Solutions remains dedicated to setting the standard for excellence in industrial waste management, driven by strategic leadership and comprehensive operational capabilities. For more information, visit our website.

About VLS Environmental Solutions

VLS Environmental Solutions is a leader in sustainability solutions, with three divisions providing industry-leading services. The company's Waste Services division provides customized waste processing solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous industrial and commercial waste, including landfill diversion and sustainability programs, solidification of liquid waste, recycling, wastewater treatment, and waste sequestration. The company's Railcar Cleaning and Repair Services division provides specialty cleaning services for difficult-to-clean products, including chemicals, hardened materials, and pressurized gases, and comprehensive repair services for certified full-service repairs, tank car qualifications, and maintenance. The company's Marine Services division offers state-of-the-art barge cleaning, repair, and gas-free facilities for various chemical solvents and downstream petroleum products. VLS has over 1,200 employees in 40+ locations across North America. For more information about VLS, visit https://www.vlses.com/.

