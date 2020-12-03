VLS Recovery, a Portfolio Company of Aurora Capital Partners, Builds on its Leadership Position in the Southeast with Acquisition of JBR Environmental Services

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Recovery ("VLS" or the "Company"), the North American leader in waste management, railcar cleaning, and barge cleaning and repair services, today announced that it has acquired JBR Environmental Services ("JBR"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, JBR provides waste management, industrial cleaning and other environmental services to customers in the Southeastern United States. As part of the transaction, the JBR facility will operate within the VLS Waste division and Rex Russell, President of JBR, will continue to run the business.

"We are excited to build on our leadership position in the Southeast, and the JBR acquisition expands our portfolio of value-added services in the region. We look forward to welcoming the team to our organization," said John Magee, Chief Executive Officer of VLS.

"VLS Recovery's reputation and expertise in the waste processing industry makes them an ideal partner for JBR," said Russell. "With their support, we have the opportunity to leverage the full capabilities of the VLS platform to enhance our offerings to our existing customers. We look forward to working with John and the rest of the VLS team."

This acquisition marks VLS Recovery's fifth add-on acquisition since being acquired by Aurora Capital Partners in October 2017.

About VLS Recovery

VLS Recovery Services is a leading provider of waste management services, railcar cleaning, and barge cleaning and repair services. VLS provides specialty cleaning services for difficult-to-clean products including chemicals, hardened materials and pressurized gases using the most environmentally friendly and safe processes in the industry. The Company also provides customized processing solutions for non-hazardous industrial and commercial waste, including landfill diversion and sustainability programs, solidification of liquid waste, recycling, and wastewater treatment. Today, VLS has over 450 employees in 12 locations across the country. For more information about VLS, visit: www.vlsrs.com.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

