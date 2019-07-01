VLS Recovery, a Portfolio Company of Aurora Capital Partners, Expands into Marine Services with Acquisition of Tubal-Cain Services

HOCKLEY, Texas, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Recovery ("VLS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of specialty cleaning and waste processing services, today announced that it has acquired the cleaning and repair division of Tubal-Cain. Across two facilities located in Port Arthur, TX and Lake Charles, LA, Tubal-Cain provides cleaning, repair and gas freeing services primarily to the U.S. inland tank barge industry. VLS also acquired Tubal-Cain's industrial services division which provides mobile tank cleaning services to petrochemical facilities and refineries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. As part of the transaction, the Tubal-Cain facilities will be renamed VLS Marine Services and Eddie Van Huis, President of TCMS, will continue to run the business.

"We have been evaluating the marine services space as a potential adjacent growth avenue for VLS for quite some time, and are thrilled to add the high-quality facilities, capabilities and management team from Tubal-Cain to our portfolio of products and services," said Mike Dilick, Chief Executive Officer of VLS. "Eddie and his team share the same commitment to their clients that we pride ourselves on at VLS, and this expansion of our service offerings will help us to better serve our petrochemical and refinery customers that continue to add production capacity along the Gulf Coast. We look forward to leveraging this platform to accelerate our growth and further expand our marine cleaning services network."

"VLS Recovery's reputation and expertise in the specialty cleaning and waste processing industries make them an ideal growth partner for TCMS," said Van Huis. "With their support, we have the opportunity to expand our reach and capabilities while continuing to provide our existing customers with the world-class level of service that they have come to expect. We look forward to working with Mike and the rest of the VLS team to serve as the foundation for the company's expansion into the marine services industry."

This acquisition marks VLS Recovery's fourth add-on acquisition since being acquired by Aurora Capital Partners in October 2017, following the acquisition of Venti Industrial and Beauchan Rail Services in 2018 and NuEarth in 2019.

About VLS Recovery

VLS Recovery is a leading provider of specialty cleaning and waste processing services. VLS provides specialty cleaning services of railcars and large industrial containers for difficult-to-clean products including chemicals, hardened materials and pressurized gases. The Company also provides customized processing solutions for non-hazardous waste, including waste-to-energy and other landfill diversion programs, solidification of liquid waste, recycling, and wastewater treatment. For more information about VLS Recovery, visit: www.vlsrs.com.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

