VLS Recovery Services, LLC, a Portfolio Company of Aurora Capital Partners, Expands Waste Services Business into California and Mexico with Acquisition of Pacific Trans Environmental Services, Inc. and Pacific Treatment Environmental Services, S.A. de C.V.

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Recovery Services, LLC ("VLS" or the "Company"), the North American leader in waste management services, railcar cleaning, and barge cleaning and repair services, today announced that it has acquired Pacific Trans Environmental Services, Inc. and Pacific Treatment Environmental Services, S.A. de C.V. ("PTES"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in El Cajon, California, PTES provides waste management, industrial services and other environmental services to customers in California while the PTES location in Tijuana provides storage and transfer services to customers in Mexico. As part of the transaction, the PTES business will operate within the VLS Waste division. Al Montero, President of PTES, will run the Mexican business, and Michael Jeffries, Vice President of PTES, will run the West Coast business.

"PTES shares our commitment to providing industry-leading services to customers and is a perfect fit for our expansion and acquisition strategy. We look forward to welcoming the team to our organization," said John Magee, Chief Executive Officer of VLS.

"The acquisition of PTES allows us to significantly expand our waste business on the West Coast and into Mexico. With PTES' outstanding service reputation and the ability to provide our customers there with local services, we are excited about the future of our waste business," said Ken Hines, Vice President of Waste Services.

"We are thrilled to become part of VLS, which has quickly become a North American leader in our industry," said Al Montero. "With access to their operational expertise and geographic reach, we will be able to better serve our customers and further expand our reach on the West Coast and in Mexico. On behalf of the entire team at PTES, we look forward to working with John and the rest of the VLS team."

This acquisition marks VLS's sixth add-on acquisition since being acquired by Aurora Capital Partners in October 2017.

About VLS Recovery

VLS Recovery Services is a leading provider of waste management services, railcar cleaning, and barge cleaning and repair services. VLS provides specialty cleaning services for difficult-to-clean products including chemicals, hardened materials and pressurized gases using the most environmentally friendly and safe processes in the industry. The Company also provides customized processing solutions for non-hazardous industrial and commercial waste, including landfill diversion and sustainability programs, solidification of liquid waste, recycling, and wastewater treatment. Today, VLS has over 450 employees in 12 locations across the country. For more information about VLS, visit: www.vlsrs.com.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

