VLS Recovery Services, LLC Announces Doug Dugan as Regional Vice President of Operations for the Waste Services Division

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Recovery Services, LLC ("VLS" or the "Company"), the North American leader in delivering innovative environmental solutions that support our clients in achieving their sustainability goals, today announced that Doug Dugan has been named Vice President of Southeast Operations for the Waste Services Division.

Dugan has more than 20 years of operational leadership, most recently with Covanta Environmental Solutions, where he oversaw the operations of multiple facilities in the Carolinas. Prior to Covanta, he served as General Manager of Bodine Services and Weavertown Environmental Group within Univar Solutions. He will report directly to Platt Moore, Vice President of Waste Services, North America.

"Doug has tremendous experience and knowledge in the industry and has great working relationships with our current team," said Moore. "As we have continued to grow and expand our geographic footprint, we remain extremely focused on operational excellence and strong customer service. Adding Doug's expertise and insights will help us further enhance our capabilities, and we are excited to welcome him to VLS."

"VLS is fully committed to providing unmatched service to our customers while achieving industry-leading performance in the areas of safety, compliance, and environmental responsibility," said John Magee, Chief Executive Officer of VLS. "Doug's wealth of experience will be critical as we continue to focus on delivering innovative solutions to our customers and managing the continued expansion of our facility footprint and sustainable waste solutions."

Doug received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ.

About VLS Recovery

VLS Recovery Services is a leader in the waste and environmental services industries with a focus on unique and innovative sustainability offerings. VLS provides customized waste processing solutions for non-hazardous industrial and commercial waste, including landfill diversion and sustainability programs, solidification of liquid waste, recycling, and wastewater treatment. The Company's Railcar Cleaning division provides specialty cleaning services for difficult-to-clean products including chemicals, hardened materials and pressurized gases using the most environmentally friendly and safe processes in the industry. Also, the Company's Marine Division has state-of-the-art barge cleaning and repair facilities for a wide variety of petroleum and chemical solvents. Today, VLS has over 700 employees in 26 locations across the country. For more information about VLS, visit: www.vlsrs.com.

Media Contacts

For VLS Recovery Services

Keith Rensink

404-290-3182

[email protected]

SOURCE VLS Recovery