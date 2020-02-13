VLS Recovery Services Names John Magee Chief Executive Officer

HOCKLEY, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Recovery Services, the North American leader in railcar cleaning, waste management, and barge cleaning and repair services, today announced that John Magee has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective January 6, 2020. He replaces Mike Dilick, Founder of VLS, who has transitioned to an oversight and advisory role as a member of the VLS Board of Directors.

"When we started VLS Recovery Services in 2007, we had a vision to build a world-class railcar cleaning and waste management company that excelled in environmental, health, and safety performance and provided excellent service for our customers," said Mr. Dilick. "12 years later, we have exceeded our expectations in every dimension and have positioned the company for continued success. Even with all VLS has accomplished, we strive to continue to strengthen our organization. With his exceptional leadership skills and track record, John is the right person to lead the company into the next phase of its growth. I look forward to working with him as a member of the VLS Board of Directors."

"VLS is a leader in the railcar, waste management, and marine services industries, and I am honored to have this opportunity to lead the company moving forward," said Magee. "Under Mike's leadership, VLS has established and maintained its well-deserved reputation while expanding both its range and capabilities. I am excited to join and collaborate with the rest of the VLS leadership team and each of the Company's outstanding employees to build on recent momentum and capitalize on new growth opportunities."

John joins VLS from Crane Worldwide Logistics, which he co-founded and served as President and CEO for the past 11 years. During his tenure, the company grew from an idea to a successful enterprise, with nearly $1 billion in annual revenue, operations in over 30 countries and more than 2,200 employees.

VLS Recovery Services is a privately owned company acquired by Aurora Capital Partners in 2017.

ABOUT VLS RECOVERY SERVICES

VLS Recovery Services is a leading provider of railcar cleaning, waste management services and barge cleaning and repair services. VLS provides specialty cleaning services for difficult-to-clean products including chemicals, hardened materials and pressurized gases using the most environmentally friendly and safe processes in the industry. The Company also provides customized processing solutions for non-hazardous waste, including waste-to-energy and other landfill diversion programs, solidification of liquid waste, recycling, and wastewater treatment. Today, VLS has over 350 employees in 12 locations across the country. For more information about VLS, visit: www.vlsrs.com.

ABOUT AURORA CAPITAL PARTNERS

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com .

