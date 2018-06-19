VM2020 Solutions Named HPE Momentum Technology Partner of the Year

The 2018 HPE Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners for outstanding performance and accomplishments, and for driving meaningful business results for shared customers.

"We are honored to accept this award from HPE in our first year working together," said Bernardo Starosta, the CEO of VM2020 Solutions. "Being recognized as HPE's Technology Partner of the Year for Hybrid IT Solutions is a testament to the work we are doing to help customers of all sizes mitigate business risks through the adoption of comprehensive disaster recovery and cyber resilience best practices. We look forward to continuing to expand our relationship with HPE in the years to come."

VM2020 joined the HPE Technology Program in early 2017 with a focus on integrating, testing, and validating its API/CLI interfaces with HPE SimpliVity. Within the year, that partnership delivered substantial benefits in application integration, performance, and ease of use that resulted in major deals and satisfied customers.

A key factor in HPE's selection of VM2020 from a group of great HPE Technology Partners was the quality of VM2020's EZDR™ and CyberVR™ solutions, which help make the benefits of HPE technology evident to risk executives. The VM2020 offerings streamline the implementation of business continuity and cyber resilience best practices through frequent and agile full-scale drills, which deliver predictable results in preparation for natural or manmade disasters – including cyber attacks.

"It's an honor to award partners who are raising the standard of business excellence," said Paul Hunter, Worldwide Head of Partner Sales, HPE. "HPE is committed to enabling mutual growth with partners, and our awards recognize those who develop business opportunities with our joint customers."

About VM2020 Solutions: VM2020 Solutions is the leader in cyber resilience and business continuity solutions for private and hybrid clouds. VM2020 brings the confidence-building and operational benefits of realistic simulations to business continuity, cyber defense, and information technology management.

Contact: Suzanne Kerpel

Email: Suzanne.kerpel@vm2020.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vm2020-solutions-named-hpe-momentum-technology-partner-of-the-year-300668778.html

SOURCE VM2020 Solutions