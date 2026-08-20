Vmake Labs Adds Master Model and New Scenes for Cinematic Video Enhancement up to 8K

Vmake Labs introduces Master model, Studio and Portrait Pro for cinema-grade video restoration, realistic portraits and polished real-world footage.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vmake Labs is pleased to announce the expansion of its Video Enhancer, with a cinema-grade Master model and two new specialist scenes, Studio and Portrait Pro. The additions are designed to help creators turn everyday phone recordings and other real-world footage into sharper, more cinematic video, with the visual detail associated with professional photography.

According to the company, a useful recording does not always begin under studio lights. Product demonstrations, interviews and social clips are often captured quickly, leaving creators with footage that appears soft, compressed or flat. The updated Video Enhancer addresses these common limitations through generative enhancement, scene-specific processing and output resolutions of up to 8K.

The newly added options include:

Master model: Available exclusively to members, Master provides cinema-grade video quality intended to rival the appearance of professional photography. It supports 2K, 4K and 8K resolutions.

Available exclusively to members, Master provides cinema-grade video quality intended to rival the appearance of professional photography. It supports 2K, 4K and 8K resolutions. Portrait Pro: This member-exclusive scene builds on the existing Portrait option. Its AI large-model enhancement generates richer, more realistic skin texture while improving facial definition and overall clarity.

This member-exclusive scene builds on the existing Portrait option. Its AI large-model enhancement generates richer, more realistic skin texture while improving facial definition and overall clarity. Studio: The new Studio scene applies premium texture restoration to real-life recordings, giving casual footage a more polished and cinematic appearance.

These additions give creators greater control over how different types of footage are processed. Portrait Pro concentrates on faces and natural skin detail, while Studio is suited to clips that need broader visual refinement. Master provides the highest enhancement tier for projects requiring greater resolution and a professionally photographed finish.

"Many valuable videos are captured in ordinary settings, where lighting, equipment and time may be limited," states a Vmake Labs spokesperson. "The new Master model, Studio scene and Portrait Pro scene are intended to help creators preserve the original moment while producing clearer, more cinematic results."

Beyond the new features, the Video Enhancer offers three processing levels for different production needs:

Fast: Provides a quick fix for clearer, smoother footage and supports Original, 2K and 4K resolutions.

Provides a quick fix for clearer, smoother footage and supports Original, 2K and 4K resolutions. Quality: Uses AI intelligent reconstruction to recover richer detail and supports 2K, 4K and 8K resolutions.

Uses AI intelligent reconstruction to recover richer detail and supports 2K, 4K and 8K resolutions. Master: Delivers cinema-grade enhancement for a professional-photography look, with support for 2K, 4K and 8K resolutions.

The tool also includes specialist scenes for Portrait, Product, Lowlight, De-AI, Game and Anime content. Product focuses on e-commerce footage and visible item details. Lowlight is intended for nighttime and dimly lit recordings, while De-AI reduces the artificial appearance sometimes found in generated video. Game and Anime provide processing suited to gaming footage and animation.

Not only that, but batch processing for up to 30 assets allows creators and marketing teams to enhance multiple files within one workflow. Generative enhancement helps restore missing visual information rather than relying solely on conventional enlargement, making the tool suitable for product clips, social posts, advertisements and archival footage.

Vmake Labs Video Enhancer combines resolution upscaling, detail reconstruction, scene-aware processing and batch enhancement in an integrated online tool. Users can select a model and specialist scene according to the source footage, intended presentation and publishing platform.

For more information, please visit Vmake Labs: https://vmake.ai/.

About Vmake Labs

Vmake Labs is an AI social video studio providing tools for generating, enhancing and optimizing video content. Its platform serves small businesses, e-commerce sellers, creators and marketing teams producing social and commercial media. The updated Video Enhancer is available online for users who want to explore its model tiers, scene-specific settings and supported output resolutions.

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SOURCE vmake.ai