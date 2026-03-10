Vmake Video Enhancer Introduces "AI 4K+": Setting a New Standard in AI Video Enhancement

SYDNEY, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vmake recently announced a major upgrade to Vmake Video Enhancer, introducing AI 4K+, a new enhancement mode designed to deliver sharper, more natural-looking upscales for creators and businesses who need premium video quality without complex editing workflows.

Clarity is Only the Start

Unlike typical video enhancers that rely on basic filters—often resulting in crunchy edges, "waxy" skin, or an artificial "plastic" look—Vmake's AI 4K+ deeply understands what is in the frame. It intelligently rebuilds the fine details and realistic textures that heavy compression or low resolution stripped away.

With this new standard, the Vmake Video Enhancer introduces five core technological breakthroughs:

Generative Detail Rebuild:

Smart Texture Recovery:

Semantic Motion Repair:

High-Ratio Stable Upscaling:

Artifact Cleanup & Control:

Scene-Optimized AI Models for Every Scenario

To meet the diverse needs of professionals, Vmake has built upon the AI 4K+ foundation to offer specialized enhancement models:

De-AI Mode:

Portrait & Product Modes:

Low-Light, Gameplay & Anime Modes:

Empowering Creators Across All Industries

Whether it's Creators and Social Teams looking to maintain crisp playback after TikTok or Reels compression, eCommerce and Performance Marketers demanding trustworthy product visuals, or Streamers and Animators needing to clean up fast movement and heavy compression, Vmake provides a professional-grade, one-click solution.

The Vmake AI Video Enhancer is entirely browser-based, requiring no technical skills, downloads, or signups. It operates within a highly secure, ad-free environment designed to provide top-tier privacy, ensuring that all user content remains strictly confidential and fully protected at all times.

For more information, please visit: https://vmake.ai/video-enhancer

About Vmake

Vmake is an AI video creation platform designed for small businesses and creators who need results, not complexity. We help turn ideas, photos, products, and storefronts into high-performing UGC videos for marketing, social media, and growth—without the time, cost, or technical barriers of traditional video production.

