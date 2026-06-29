VMC Group Acquires Fabreeka Holdings

ST. LOUIS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group, a St. Louis-based investment firm focused on partnering with growth-oriented businesses, today announced that its portfolio company, VMC Group, has acquired Fabreeka Holdings, including Fabreeka Germany and Fabreeka US (combined, "Fabreeka"), as well as Tech Products for $92 million.

Fabreeka is a 108-year-old manufacturer of precision vibration isolation, shock control, and thermal break solutions serving infrastructure, industrial machinery, heavy equipment, transportation, building and construction, energy, and testing markets. Its highly engineered Fabreeka pads, engine mounts, and pneumatic isolation product lines are a natural complement to VMC Group's existing portfolio and reinforce the VMC Group's ability to deliver integrated solutions that measure and mitigate the negative effects of the five environmental forces it addresses today: air, noise, seismic, vibration, and shock. Tech Products brings complementary application expertise and precision-engineered solutions, further broadening VMC Group's reach across these same critical markets.

The acquisition is the most significant in VMC Group's history and reflects its clear strategic priority: meaningfully expanding the platform to better solve a wider range of customer applications, through complementary, engineering-led acquisitions. It advances VMC Group's mission to become the preferred engineering partner best positioned to ensure customers achieve their most demanding controlled environment performance standards, serving customers where precision, certification, and proven performance are essential. Fabreeka's heritage of manufacturing quality and robust production operations align directly with VMC Group's high standards for engineering excellence and customer commitment.

"VMC Group has built a strong, engineering-led platform with a clear strategy for long-term growth," said Clay Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Broadview Group. "Broadview is proud to support the VMC team as they continue to invest in differentiated capabilities, build enduring customer relationships, and pursue acquisition-oriented growth and partnership with application and engineering companies with the technical depth and market credibility of a similar caliber that Fabreeka and Tech Products bring to this platform."

"We are pleased to welcome Fabreeka and Tech Products to the VMC Group family of companies," said John Wilson Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VMC Group. "This marks another important step in our journey from good to great. Together, we will expand our technical capabilities, broaden our market reach, and enhance our ability to help customers mitigate the negative impacts of air, noise, seismic, vibration, and shock in mission-critical environments. We are grateful for everyone who worked to bring this complex transaction to completion, and we especially thank our partner Broadview Group for their continued support and commitment to our shared vision."

VMC Group remains actively engaged in evaluating M&A opportunities within engineered products and engineering services that share a commitment to solving customers' most demanding controlled environment challenges with proven engineering depth and performance.

About Broadview Group

Broadview Group invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in niche manufacturing, specialty distribution, and business services. Broadview's long-term perspective enables true alignment with its partners and portfolio companies to provide strategic insights and operational support to help companies maximize their potential. Broadview's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries.

For more information, visit www.broadviewgroup.com

About VMC Group

VMC Group is the leading engineering and manufacturing platform for controlled environment solutions, providing vibration isolation, seismic restraint, shock control, noise attenuation, and airflow management solutions across commercial HVAC, infrastructure, military and aerospace, industrial OEM, power generation, and additional markets. As the only company delivering solutions across all five environmental force types—air, noise, seismic, vibration, and shock—VMC Group partners with engineers and specifiers to protect the environments and critical systems that people depend on. VMC Group is headquartered in Bloomingdale, NJ.

For more information, visit thevmcgroup.com

About Fabreeka and Tech Products

Founded over 100 years ago, Fabreeka and Tech Products design and manufacture application-specific vibration isolation, shock control, and thermal break solutions for demanding applications across infrastructure, industrial machinery, heavy equipment, transportation, building and construction, energy, precision equipment, and testing industries.

For more information, visit fabreeka.com and novibes.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Broadview Group