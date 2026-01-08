Broadview Group Invests in Citadel EHS

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group, a St. Louis–based private investment firm, announced today its investment in Citadel EHS, a leading provider of environmental, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) services.

Citadel will continue to be led by CEO Loren Witkin, alongside CFO Jeff Mistarz, COO Kier DeLeo, and the existing leadership team. The partnership will provide Citadel with the capital and resources needed to accelerate its growth strategy, broaden its capabilities, expand geographically, and further its mission of delivering world-class EHS&S solutions to clients while maintaining its employee-first culture.

"After an extensive two-year search, we are thrilled to have found a strategic partner in Broadview who shares our values, long-term outlook, and commitment to employee development," said Loren Witkin, CEO of Citadel EHS. "This partnership is a sign of strength. It positions Citadel for the next chapter of growth while ensuring continuity for our employees, clients, and partners. Day-to-day business remains unchanged—our leadership and culture remain intact—yet we now have greater resources to innovate and expand."

"We are excited to welcome Citadel EHS into the Broadview family. After years of researching and pursuing opportunities in the EHS&S compliance industry, Citadel stood out as a business with strategic leadership, exceptional technical capability, a people-first culture, and an entrepreneurial spirit that aligns with our long-term investment philosophy," said Clay Hunter, Broadview Group CEO. Davis Malone, Vice President at Broadview added, "We see a tremendous opportunity to continue to grow the business by broadening its breadth of services and serving clients in additional markets, while preserving the employee-centric culture that has been core to Citadel's success. Our mission is to invest in Citadel's people, leadership, and reputation while supporting the Company through its next phase of growth and maintaining what makes Citadel special."

The acquisition of Citadel EHS aligns with Broadview Group's broader strategy of partnering with high-quality businesses that possess strong market positions and leadership teams committed to future growth. Broadview looks forward to supporting Citadel's continued success and expanding its reach in the years ahead.

Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory served as exclusive financial advisor to Citadel on its strategic partnership with Broadview.

About Broadview Group

Broadview Group invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in niche manufacturing, specialty distribution, and business services. Broadview's long-term perspective enables true alignment with its partners and portfolio companies to provide strategic insights and operational support to help companies maximize their potential. Broadview's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries.

www.broadviewgroup.com

About Citadel EHS

Founded in 1993 and employee-owned since 2003, Citadel EHS is a leading environmental, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) consulting firm providing technical, regulatory, and compliance-driven solutions to clients across a wide range of industries. Citadel EHS specializes in helping public and private sector clients navigate environmental compliance, permitting, remediation, industrial hygiene, building sciences, and workplace safety challenges.

With the backing of Broadview, Citadel EHS continues to operate independently under its current leadership team, while expanding opportunities for employee ownership, profit sharing, and long-term value creation.

Citadel EHS delivers integrated consulting services across Engineering and Environmental Services, Building Sciences, Industrial Hygiene and Safety, Environmental Compliance and Permitting, and ESG and Sustainability. The firm operates from multiple offices throughout the Western United States and Charlotte metro area, supporting complex projects with a strong focus on regulatory compliance, risk management, and sustainable outcomes.

www.citadelehs.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Broadview Group