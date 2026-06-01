Citadel EHS Acquires Aurora Industrial Hygiene

ST. LOUIS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group, a St. Louis-based investment firm focused on partnering with growth-oriented businesses, today announced that its portfolio company, Citadel EHS, has acquired Aurora Industrial Hygiene, Inc., a respected California-based industrial hygiene services firm with offices in San Diego and Los Angeles.

The acquisition represents another milestone in Citadel EHS's growth strategy and further strengthens its position as a leading environmental, health, safety, and sustainability consulting platform. Aurora's addition expands Citadel's technical capabilities, geographic reach, and ability to serve clients across California and beyond.

Founded in 1996 by Certified Industrial Hygienists Karen Shockley and Grace Rinck, Aurora Industrial Hygiene has earned a strong reputation for delivering responsive, technically rigorous environmental health and safety consulting services. The firm provides industrial hygiene, occupational health, OSHA compliance, hazardous materials consulting, asbestos and lead services, indoor air quality assessments, and exposure monitoring to clients across the commercial, industrial, healthcare, education, government, and construction sectors.

As part of the transaction, Aurora's experienced team of Certified Industrial Hygienists (CIHs), Certified Safety Professionals (CSPs), Certified Asbestos Consultants (CACs), and environmental health and safety specialists will join Citadel's Industrial Hygiene & Safety practice.

"This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to supporting Citadel's growth and building a premier environmental, health, safety, and sustainability consulting platform," said Davis Malone, Vice President at Broadview Group. "Aurora brings an outstanding reputation, deep technical expertise, and a client and employee-centric culture that aligns with both Citadel and Broadview. We are excited to welcome Karen, Grace, and the entire Aurora team to the organization."

Loren Witkin, Chief Executive Officer of Citadel EHS, added, "Aurora represents an exceptional strategic and cultural fit for Citadel. Their technical excellence, strong client relationships, and commitment to quality complement our existing capabilities and strengthen our ability to serve clients throughout California and across the country. We are excited to build on Aurora's legacy and continue delivering outstanding service together."

After leading Aurora for nearly three decades, founders Karen Shockley and Grace Rinck sought a partner that would preserve the firm's values while creating new opportunities for employees and clients.

"We were looking for the right long-term home for our people, our clients, and the work we've dedicated our careers to building," said Shockley and Rinck. "Citadel shares our commitment to quality, responsiveness, and doing the work the right way. This partnership provides expanded resources and capabilities while maintaining the personalized service our clients know and trust."

About Broadview Group

Broadview Group invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in niche manufacturing, specialty distribution, and business services. Broadview's long-term perspective enables true alignment with its partners and portfolio companies to provide strategic insights and operational support to help companies maximize their potential. Broadview's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries.

www.broadviewgroup.com

About Citadel EHS

Citadel EHS is a multidisciplinary environmental, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm providing industrial hygiene, environmental compliance, engineering, building sciences, safety consulting, and ESG services to public and private sector clients nationwide. Headquartered in Southern California, Citadel EHS delivers technical expertise and practical solutions that help clients achieve regulatory compliance and operational excellence.

www.citadelehs.com

About Aurora Industrial Hygiene

Aurora Industrial Hygiene is a provider of the highest quality industrial hygiene services delivered through its professional excellence, highly qualified and credentialed staff, and decades of field experience across a variety of industry sectors. Headquartered in San Diego, Aurora combines hands-on guidance with deep technical knowledge to keep clients compliant with regulatory standards and improve their operational performance.

www.auroraih.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Broadview Group