VMCAD Embraces the Changing Economy, Becomes The North Coast College

"The new economy requires a well-rounded education that provides the necessary skills for jobs, but it also requires sufficient academic preparation. We have redefined the education model and introduced our Convergence Curriculum to close the gap between career and liberal arts education," Milasinovic said.

Since assuming the role of president in June 2015, Milasinovic and his leadership team have redefined art and design education, developing a disruptive curriculum based on how the brain actually works and learns. The college's Convergence Curriculum prepares students for an evolving marketplace that requires an integrated skill set that is the convergence of the creative/idealistic and the logical/pragmatic. The college has reimagined general education courses, putting them in a context that appeals to creatives in design-centric fields. Students take courses such as Physics and Art, The Neuroscience of Creativity, History of Revolutionary Ideas and Verbal Communication of Visual Concepts.

The college is also exploring the addition of culinary programs affiliated with the prestigious New England Culinary Institute (NECI), a sister school acquired in 2017 where Milasinovic also serves as president.

"Given the thriving restaurant and hospitality industry in Northeast Ohio, I believe that NECI's established programs would be well-received," Milasinovic added.

With synergies expected to develop between The North Coast College and NECI, the two schools may sync up their academic calendars to offer courses that apply to both the culinary arts and design fields.

The North Coast College will continue to honor its founder, Virginia Marti-Veith, by naming the fashion school the Virginia Marti School of Fashion.

The college is hosting an official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new name and show off recent campus upgrades. These improvements include a brand new student lounge and a large public art installation on the outside of the building. This event is scheduled for June 28th, from 2-4pm at the school's campus in Lakewood. More information about the college can be found at www.theNCC.edu (live on 6/28), as well as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

