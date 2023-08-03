VMD Corp Promotes Mike Brokaw to Chief Delivery Officer

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp (VMD), a leading provider of Cybersecurity, Agile Engineering, and Critical Infrastructure Protection to the U.S. Federal Government, today announced it has promoted former Senior Vice President of Business Development Mike Brokaw to the newly created role of Chief Delivery Officer, effective immediately.

Mike Brokaw, a long-time VMD team member will lead VMD's client-facing delivery operations and ensure the team supports client missions by driving innovation and superior service across the entire client portfolio.

"I am looking forward to continuing to deliver exceptional client satisfaction by leveraging technology and innovative approaches to supporting our clients' missions," Brokaw said. "I'm also looking forward to continuing to foster future leaders and to bring new capabilities to clients as their missions evolve and the tools available to us evolve as well."

Brokaw has been with VMD since it was founded in 2002, lending his more than 25 years of experience to the company by leading successful Information Technology modernization efforts for VMD's major federal clients. Prior to joining VMD, Mike served as the Director of Strategy Consulting Services for Etensity/DDLabs, a software development and consulting firm. There, he set the strategy for the company's transition from project-based consulting to technology development outsourcing, while also leading the firm's strategy consulting practice. Mike has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Radford University.

About VMD
VMD provides expertise in Cybersecurity, Agile Engineering, and Critical Infrastructure Protection to support our clients' missions and solve the nation's most critical challenges. As a Vision, Mission, and Driven company, VMD has been delivering information technology solutions to the Federal government since 2002.

