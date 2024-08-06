VMD Corp Wins $140 Million Kansas City International Airport Recompete

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp (VMD) has been awarded a $140M five-year follow-on contract to deliver passenger and baggage screening services at the Kansas City International Airport (MCI) as part of the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Screening Partnership Program (SPP).

For the last four years, VMD has been the sole provider of enhanced passenger and baggage screening services for approximately 16,000 passengers a day departing out of MCI. VMD operates MCI's 16 screening lanes serving 52 departure cities, instilling confidence and peace of mind for travelers from the start of their journeys. In 2023, VMD supported MCI's successful transition to the brand-new state of the art terminal through coordinated training and operational planning.

Under the new five-year contract, VMD will perform passenger and baggage screening security services that include identifying dangerous objects in baggage, cargo, and/or on the passengers themselves, and preventing those objects from being transported aboard the aircraft. VMD screeners will also perform critical safety tasks such as conducting pat-down searches, operating x-ray machines and hand-held wands, and screening/ reviewing tickets using electronic imaging equipment. VMD will also continue to support special flights out of MCI, such as Honor Flights and Kansas City Chiefs chartered travel.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the TSA at MCI. Through dedication and hard work, our team has ensured the safety of millions of passengers departing from MCI since 2020 and will support many more travelers as the airport continues to grow year over year." VMD's President Vivek Malhotra said. "As a mission-first company, we are focused on continually enhancing overall MCI security effectiveness by leveraging our years of experience in Kansas City and at our 10 other SPP partner airports."

About VMD

VMD, now a part of Xcelerate Solutions, is a leading defense and national security company, delivering integrated solutions in enterprise security, strategic consulting, and digital transformation. VMD has provided expertise in Cybersecurity, Agile Engineering, and Critical Infrastructure Protection since 2002, and is a Safety Act certified company with a history of excellence in aviation operations and across the SPP. VMD is a trusted partner to the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Law Enforcement, and the Intelligence Community agencies that are responsible for the security and safety of the United States. To learn more about VMD please visit www.vmdcorp.com

SOURCE Xcelerate Solutions