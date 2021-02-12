VMD Corp Wins NSF Digital Services Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp, a leading provider of information technology services to the federal government, today announced that it has won a five-year contract with the National Science Foundation. The work, which involves supporting the agency's Office of Legislative and Public Affairs (OLPA) with a variety of communications support services, began on February 1.

"We've worked with the National Science Foundation for nearly a dozen years and have such respect for their mission and the work they do," VMD Corp CEO Deepti Malhotra said. "We're proud that our team members are supporting the important research work done at the NSF and are going to continue to meaningfully and creatively contribute to the public's awareness of that work."

The Digital Services contract involves communicating complex, scientific information to a variety of NSF stakeholders including Members of Congress, government, media, research and educational institutions and grant seekers. Our work leverages the latest digital tools which require specific expertise in graphic design, scientific illustration and animation; website design and development; digital asset management and multimedia research, clearance and copyright; and application development and support.

This work expands a dozen-year relationship VMD has had with the NSF. Since 2009 the company has provided a wide array of web support services for the agency's Information Dissemination Branch, which services organizations across the NSF as well as external stakeholders. This work also supports the NSF in its effort to continue to communicate about the availability of funding for COVID research for organizations studying the virus, its variants and vaccines that are both available and emerging.

For more information about the National Science Foundation, visit www.nsf.gov and to learn more about VMD, visit www.vmdcorp.com.

Contact: VMD Corp

[email protected]

SOURCE VMD Corp