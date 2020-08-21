VMD Joins Booz Allen Hamilton Team in Successful Bid for the U.S. Air Force's SAF/CDM A&T Services Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp announced today, together with Booz Allen Hamilton (Booz Allen), that it has won the Secretary of the Air Force's Concepts, Development and Management Office (SAF/CDM) Analytical and Technical (A&T) Services contract, a $950M multi-award IDIQ with a 10-year period of performance. The Booz Allen-VMD team is one of eight awardees.

"We are incredibly pleased to be expanding our relationship with Booz Allen Hamilton, who we've worked with successfully in the past, and with the U.S. Air Force, which we've counted as a customer for seven years," VMD Chief Executive Officer Deepti Malhotra said.

VMD currently supports the United States Air Force's Office of Information Dominance and Chief Information Officer (SAF/CN) and its Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) and Cyber Effects Operations (AF A2/6).

VMD has expertise across the contract scope of analytical and technical services, including IT, communications, operational support, and more. It also requires specialized services in the areas of network and enterprise architecture, cyber capabilities, advanced analytics, technology development, systems engineering, applied technology solutions, computer science, business process re-engineering, process improvement, concept analysis, capability based assessments to COCOM requirements, and multidisciplinary intelligence methodologies.

"We are proud to have been part of the Booz Allen team and to bring our proven experience delivering on mission-critical work at the highest levels of the Air Force," Malhotra continued. "We look forward to continuing to serve the Air Force and to working with partners in innovative ways to apply new technologies to their mission requirements."

