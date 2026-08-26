VMD Selected for the TSA Screening Partnership Program IDIQ Contract

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp, an Xcelerate Solutions Company, announced today that it has been awarded a position on the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) Screening Partnership Program (SPP) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling value of $5 billion. The IDIQ positions the company to compete for future opportunities supporting aviation security operations across the United States.

VMD, an Xcelerate Solutions Company

The SPP enables TSA to leverage qualified private-sector partners to conduct passenger and baggage screening services at participating airports while maintaining federal oversight and security standards. Through this contract vehicle, VMD will support TSA's mission to safeguard the nation's transportation systems and ensure a secure travel experience for millions of passengers.

"We are honored by the opportunity to continue supporting TSA and its critical aviation security mission," said Danny Olmes, President of Aviation Security at Xcelerate Solutions. "This award reflects the confidence TSA has placed in our team and our proven ability to deliver high-quality security operations in some of the nation's most complex airport environments. We look forward to collaborating with TSA and our industry partners to strengthen security, enhance operational performance, and support the traveling public."

As a leading provider of aviation security services, VMD currently supports airport screening operations through TSA's Screening Partnership Program, which includes the major transportation hubs of Kansas City International Airport and San Francisco International Airport. VMD delivers innovative security solutions that help keep travelers, transportation networks, and communities safe.

The award further reinforces VMD's position as a trusted partner to federal agencies and critical national security missions. Through Xcelerate's Aviation Security business unit, VMD combines operational excellence, workforce expertise, and technology-driven solutions to advance security outcomes while maintaining a strong focus on customer service and mission success.

About VMD

VMD is part of the growing Xcelerate Solutions family of companies, which has built a strong reputation as a prominent defense and national security company dedicated to strengthening the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical, and cyber infrastructure. The company is a trusted partner to the Department of War, Federal Law Enforcement, the Intelligence Community, and Civilian agencies responsible for safeguarding the United States. For more information, visit Xcelerate Solutions.

SOURCE Xcelerate Solutions