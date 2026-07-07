VMD CORP TO DELIVER PASSENGER AND BAGGAGE SCREENING SERVICES AT SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

MCLEAN, Va., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp (VMD), an Xcelerate Solutions company and a recognized leader in aviation security, has been awarded a 5-year contract to provide passenger and baggage screening services at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) under the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Screening Partnership Program (SPP).

The award marks a major expansion of VMD's aviation security footprint and reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner in protecting the nation's critical transportation infrastructure. Under the contract, VMD will deliver comprehensive passenger and checked baggage screening operations at one of the busiest and most internationally connected airports in the United States.

Leveraging advanced screening technologies, highly trained personnel, and industry-leading operational practices, VMD will help safeguard millions of travelers each year while supporting the airport's mission to provide a secure and seamless passenger experience. In addition to passenger and baggage screening, VMD will oversee designated security areas and deliver specialized security training programs designed to stay ahead of evolving threats in today's dynamic aviation environment.

"Across the country, our aviation security professionals have helped protect millions of travelers every year, and we are honored to bring that same commitment and operational excellence to San Francisco," said Danny Olmes, President of Aviation Security for VMD/Xcelerate. "This award reflects the trust placed in our team, our technology-driven approach, and our interest in keeping America safe. We are excited to expand our aviation security portfolio at SFO and continue delivering innovative, mission-focused solutions that strengthen the security of air travel."

VMD has built a reputation for delivering high-performance aviation security services through a combination of experienced personnel, advanced technologies, and customer-focused operations. The company continues to support airports nationwide with scalable security solutions that enhance safety, operational efficiency, and traveler confidence.

About VMD

VMD, part of the Xcelerate Solutions family of companies, is a leading defense and national security company delivering aviation security, enterprise vetting and analysis, and digital and mission solutions. Since 2002, VMD has been a Safety Act-designated company with a proven track record of excellence in aviation operations and throughout the SPP. VMD is a trusted partner to the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Law Enforcement, and the Intelligence Community. To learn more about SPP, privatization, or VMD, an Xcelerate Solutions Company, please visit www.vmdcorp.com or xceleratesolutions.com.

SOURCE Xcelerate Solutions