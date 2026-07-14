Xcelerate Solutions and Socure to Support Login.gov's Next Generation of Remote Unsupervised Identity Proofing Solutions

New integration will bring industry-leading identity and risk intelligence to America's "one account for government"

MCLEAN, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging their 2024 Login.gov Next Generation Identity Proofing Blanket Purchase Agreement (NG BPA), Xcelerate Solutions and their subcontractor Socure were awarded a five-year, $163M call order for Functional Area Three on May 1, 2026.

Login.gov serves as the public's "one account for government," providing a single, secure account to access government services. The NG BPA call order will help modernize that experience through a streamlined, privacy-first approach to identity verification, powered by real-time identity and risk intelligence.

Operating within Socure's FedRAMP Moderate-authorized environment, the solution delivers a continuous view of identity, including real-time identity resolution, attribute validation, fraud detection, behavioral analytics, and digital intelligence, all of which are fully operational and configurable to adapt as threat actors evolve. The platform will assist Login.gov to verify identities accurately and fairly for every American it serves.

Acknowledging the strength of the partnership with Socure, Jim Dufford, Xcelerate's Vice President, said, "This work really gets to the heart of what we do…helping the government deliver secure, seamless experiences for the public. Partnering with Socure on the NG BPA allows us to bring together proven expertise and advanced technology to make accessing government services both safer and easier for millions of people."

"The government faces Fraud 4.0, and the threat landscape is fundamentally changing," said Jordan Burris, Head of Public Sector at Socure. "Organized networks and nation-state actors are deploying advanced techniques to exploit identity infrastructure at a speed that legacy systems cannot match, and an adaptive data-driven approach is the only credible way to stay ahead. The good news is we can do that without creating new barriers for the Americans who depend on these services, and that is exactly what we set out to achieve with Xcelerate."

This partnership brings together Xcelerate's expertise in personnel security, vetting, technology integration, and consulting with Socure's industry-leading approach to modern digital identity verification, including biometrics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Together, the companies will be part of a secure, user-friendly identity-proofing process that enables Americans to access government services with confidence and ease.

About Xcelerate Solutions

Xcelerate Solutions is a leading defense and national security company delivering integrated solutions that enhance the security, resilience, and effectiveness of mission-critical operations for federal clients. The company partners with agencies across the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, federal civilian agencies, and the intelligence community to provide digital and mission services, aviation security, and enterprise vetting & analysis. To learn more visit xceleratesolutions.com.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification, compliance, and fraud prevention solutions, trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies to build trust and mitigate risk. Leveraging AI and machine learning, Socure's industry-leading platform achieves the highest accuracy, automation, and capture rates in the industry.

Serving more than 3,000 customers and 190+ countries across financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce, Socure's customer base includes 18 of the top 20 banks, four of the Mag 7, the largest HR payroll and workforce providers, the largest sportsbook and prediction market operators, 145 organizations across the public sector, and more than 600 fintechs.

Leading organizations trust Socure to deliver certainty in identity across onboarding, authentication, payments, account changes, and regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.socure.com.

SOURCE Xcelerate Solutions