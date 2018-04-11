VMD Systems Integrators Hires Veteran CFO Dave Thornton

"We're really glad to have Dave's experience and expertise at this stage in our business," VMD Chief Operating Officer Anthony Salvi said. "He brings a lot to the table and we intend to leverage every bit of his knowledge. We're excited to have him on board."

Thornton has built a 30-year career in financial management in both the commercial and federal government contracting arenas. As a former CFO both at LSi and Catapult Technology, he helped those organizations strategically manage and plan for growth amid intense change and evolution of the businesses.

His background includes financial planning and analysis, banking and treasury, as well as oversight of legal, DCAA and corporate compliance functions. Over the course of his career he has led or participated in capital investment and M&A related activities with both private and public companies, and held senior level positions with the organizations he's served.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the VMD team, especially at this moment in their trajectory," Thornton said. "There is so much talent, potential and camaraderie here, and I'm looking forward to helping ensure the finance function supports and enables the growth that's on the horizon."

At VMD, Thornton will report to Salvi. He holds a B.S. in Economics from the University of Missouri, and an MBA in Finance from Johns Hopkins University.

