VMD Wins 5-Year, DOL Cybersecurity and Information Assurance Support Services Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp today announced that it was awarded a five-year contract with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) on its Cybersecurity and Information Assurance Support Services contract. The work, on which VMD is a subcontractor to Deloitte, involves ensuring the security of information and information systems used by DOL.

"Our cybersecurity practice is growing rapidly, largely on the basis of the results we've been able to deliver for customers," VMD Chief Executive Officer Deepti Malhotra said. "As workforces continue to work remotely and as people work across multiple devices and networks, the need for them to safely and securely access systems and data is more important than ever. We're pleased to be doing this mission-critical work for customers, including at the DOL's Employment and Training Administration (ETA) for several years, and we are now expanding our relationship with DOL to include the entire enterprise."

On March 31st, VMD began its support of the DOL OCIO in its role as a customer service organization dedicated to providing information technology (IT) leadership, products, and support for all of DOL. This includes enterprise-wide cybersecurity services and support in security architecture, security engineering, strategic planning, technical operations and maintenance, requirements analysis and development, project management, and incident prevention, response, and mitigation.

"We're exceptionally pleased to have this opportunity to support DOL's critical mission working on behalf of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees – something which has grown even more vital," Malhotra continued. "We're confident that the Deloitte and VMD team will deliver great results for DOL in the coming years."

To learn more about VMD, visit www.vmdcorp.com

About VMD

Founded in 2002, VMD is an award-winning provider of Agile Engineering, Cybersecurity, and Homeland Defense Services services to the U.S. Federal Government. The company prides itself on being motivated by the missions of its customers, understanding and sharing them, and bringing smart, strategic approaches to the table. VMD team members work side-by-side with customers to articulate a vision for success, and then to make it happen. VMD Corp is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 312,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about Deloitte's global network of member firms.

