VMD Wins Five-Year Contract with USINDOPACOM

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp today announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract supporting the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) Logistics Information Systems Branch on its Logistics Common Operating Picture (LOGCOP) initiative. The VMD team will provide JAVA application development and operational support.

"This important work, and it's work we're excited to have won," VMD Chief Operating Officer Anthony Salvi said. "Mission work is what we do best, and we're pleased to bring our team and our expertise together to support LOGCOP in this way."

USINDOPACOM protects and defends, in concert with other U.S. Government agencies, the territory of the United States, its people, and its interests. With allies and partners, USINDOPACOM enhances stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win.

The USINDOPACOM Director of Logistics, Engineering and Security Cooperation (J4) is appointed by the USINDOPACOM Commander to plan, coordinate, and integrate strategic logistics, engineering and security cooperation across US forces.

LOGCOP is a major logistics situational awareness initiative within the USINDOPACOM J4 Logistics Information Systems (LIS) program. It provides a central decision-enabling tool at the joint strategic level that merges logistics information from all USINDOPACOM subordinate organizations. These forces include the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT), U.S. Marine Forces Pacific (MARFORPAC), Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC), U.S. Forces Japan (USFJ), U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), as well as various Joint Task Forces. LOGCOP is the foundational effort for achieving the joint logistics imperatives of enabling unity of effort and rapid response through joint visibility and decision support.

The award was made under the Chief Information Officer–Solutions and Partners 3 (CIOSP3) Small Business vehicle, which is a ten-year, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a period of performance from June of 2012 through May of 2022. It is a procurement vehicle for commercial and non-commercial IT solutions that includes 137 labor categories in support of a variety of IT needs. It was created to streamline the federal government's procurement of required IT solutions and services at competitive prices across ten task areas.

VMD will provide software development and technical support for six web applications residing on the Secret Internet Protocol Network (SIPRNet) that support PACOM and other forces. VMD will also provide a range of additional USINDOPACOM J4 LIS technical support, to include custom computer programming services, content management, customer training and support for other commercial off-the-shelf and government-off-the-shelf LIS products. The team will also be part of an effort to evolve and enhance the USINDOPACOM J4 LIS program, to include the SIPRNet, NIPRNet, and CENTRIX-J LOGCOP applications, providing the various software development and related activities such as: program and project management, business application analysis, requirements specification, software design, development implementation and integration, testing and deployment, maintenance, documentation throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC), graphic design, application user support and training, quality assurance, and content management. Lastly, the team will develop new capabilities, enhancements, and modifications in support of the USINDOPACOM J4 LIS Program more broadly, while also ensuring all software development efforts adhere to the Application Security and Development Security Technical Implementation Guidelines (ASD STIG).

Contact: Caryn Alagno

202-236-9073

SOURCE VMD Corp