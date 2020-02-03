Vme TV launches new series "Vivir Vale la Pena"

This program invites the viewer to analyze various topics where the power of the experiences will lead them on an emotional path of discovery. Your perspective will change when you join us on this journey.

Juan Diego Humpierre added: "I am very happy with the series. It provides a space of reflection that will motivate viewers to embrace the power of transformation. Each of the guests, each story and topic covered will provide reflection to make us think, analyze and lead us to the commitment of life. I am very happy because it will surely be a space that can generate the evolution we so much deserve."

Vivir vale la pena, is an intimate journey that will lead us to experience the knowledge, wisdom and the ability to interpret each of our guests, who show us that everything that has happened has a reason; and in the end we can come to one conclusion… Vivir vale la pena.

ABOUT VME TELEVISION

Vme TV is a premiere national Spanish language television network that provides a quality alternative to Latino families by selecting programming that is engaging, empowering, educational and entertaining. Vme is available in 15.5 million households in the United States, distributed via on DIRECTV, DISH Network AT&T U-verse & AT&T TV Now. It is expected to grow to 20 million by the end of the year through additional cable provider expansion. The 24-hour digital broadcast service is dedicated to entertaining, educating and inspiring families in Spanish with a contemporary mix of original productions, exclusive premieres, acquisitions, and popular public television programs specially adapted for Hispanics. To learn more about Vme TV, visit www.vmetv.com or follow us on social media via www.facebook.com/vmetv or www.twitter.com/vmetv.

Media Contact:

Michael Fernandez

mfernandez@vmetv.com

786-924-8330

SOURCE Vme TV

Related Links

http://www.vmetv.com

