Vme TV Premieres SciGirls!

On this season's SciGirls', bright, relatable, creative girls—not actors—team up with adult female STEM professionals to solve STEM challenges, improve their communities and make new friends. But in these groundbreaking episodes, the real-life SciGirls and their mentors tackle their STEM adventures primarily in Spanish, honoring their Mexican, Puerto Rican, Dominican, Guatemalan, Argentinian, Colombian, Ecuadoran and Salvadoran heritage.

"SciGirls has spent over a decade addressing a challenging reality: girls face greater obstacles to STEM success than their male peers," said SciGirls episode director Maria Agui Carter. "These barriers are even greater for young Latinas. SciGirls fourth season, with its Spanish-first, culturally responsive approach, is nothing short of groundbreaking." SciGirls' Director of Cultural Competency, Alicia Santiago, echoes Agui Carter: "Our research underscores that girls must see STEM role models who mirror their heritage and experiences. In partnership with Latinx educators, parents and community leaders, SciGirls selected exceptional Hispanic female STEM professionals to inspire and empower this season's girls—in a language and style that feels uniquely theirs."

Michael Fernandez, Vice President of Marketing for Vme Media added: "We are very excited to be partnering with TPT to bring SciGirls to VmeTV. Our mission at Vme is to provide content that entertains as well as educates our audience. Bringing SciGirls to the network is another step in that promise".

The series that Parenting Magazine calls "cool stuff" is proud to shine a spotlight on our nation's emerging Latinx STEM innovators, thinkers and explorers. Whether girls are interested in pursuing STEM studies, becoming future STEM workforce leaders, or just exploring their world, SciGirls' new bilingual Spanish/English episodes welcome everyone to the fiesta de la ciencia!

ABOUT VME TELEVISION

Vme TV (pronounced veh-meh), is a premiere national Spanish language television network that provides a quality alternative to Latino families by selecting programming that is engaging, empowering, educational and entertaining. Vme is available in 15.5 million households in the United States, distributed via on DIRECTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. It is expected to grow to 20 million by the end of the year through additional cable provider expansion. The 24-hour digital broadcast service is dedicated to entertaining, educating and inspiring families in Spanish with a contemporary mix of original productions, exclusive premieres, acquisitions, and popular public television programs specially adapted for Hispanics. To find your local channel or to learn more about Vme TV, visit www.vmetv.com or follow us on social media via www.facebook.com/vmetv or www.twitter.com/vmetv.

ABOUT TWIN CITIES PBS (TPT)

The mission of TPT is to "enrich lives and strengthen communities through the power of media." As one of the nation's leading public media organizations, TPT uses television, digital media and community engagement to advance education, culture and citizenship. Over its 60-plus year history, TPT has been recognized for its innovation and creativity, particularly in STEM media production. Based in St. Paul, MN, TPT is one of the highest rated PBS affiliates in the nation, reaching over 1.3 million people each month through multiple broadcast and online channels. The organization's particular areas of focus include: the educational readiness of children; serving the needs and unleashing the potential of America's aging population; engaging a new generation in the power of public media; and being the preferred media partner for organizations that align with our mission to enrich lives and strengthen community. For more information, visit TPT online, follow TPT on Facebook and Twitter

ABOUT THE NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION

The National Science Foundation is an independent federal agency that supports education and research across all fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). In addition to providing major support for SciGirls, the NSF supports other science and math programs on PBS and pbskids.org, including DragonflyTV, Peg + Cat, Design Squad Nation and Plum Landing. Visit here for more information on NSF activities.

Media contact: mfernandez@vmetv.com, (786) 924-8330 x281

SOURCE Vme TV

Related Links

http://www.vmetv.com

