Vme TV Premieres the Roberto Clemente Museum Experience

MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vme TV announces the world premiere of the La Experiencia del Museo Roberto Clemente. The program relives Clemente's history and legacy.

The program takes the audiencen on a tour showing some of the memorabilia of Puerto Rico's legend that is accessible to his fans. Some of the items we will see range from his first Winter Baseball League contract, his 1966 Gold Glove Award, the 1971 World Series Most Valuable Player Award, an autographed baseball signed by the 1971 Pittsburgh Pirates team, and one of the three bats in the dugout that last day of his career in which he hit his 3,000th hit. There will be many surprise guests that will share how Roberto Clemente has continued to be an influence decades after his death.

Michael Fernandez Vicepresident of Marketing for Vme Media commented: "Roberto Clemente was once described as the best combination of athlete and humanist that has ever existed. Everything Roberto did came from his heart. His dedication to his family, to baseball, and to helping others. Vme TV is proud to bring this unique experience to our Hispanic community and viewers. Some will come to remember, some will come to learn, but all will leave inspired."

To honor Roberto Clemente's legacy, we welcome you to the Roberto Clemente Museum Experience, directly from his homeland, Puerto Rico. The program premieres on Sunday December 19th at 9:00pm.

