VMFP Endorses Presidential Senate and House Candidates

Oct 22, 2020, 13:13 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2005, VMFP is dedicated to ensuring that the rights and needs of veterans, active-duty service members (including national guard, coast guard, and reservists), and their families are understood by the American public, endorsed by our elected officials, and protected by legislation, regulation, and public policy initiatives.

Veterans and Military Families for Progress (www.vmfp.org) enthusiastically and proudly endorses the following candidates in the upcoming Federal Elections.

These candidates have demonstrated an extraordinarily strong commitment and deep understanding of the issues that affect America's veterans. They understand the need for military members who are reintegrating into the civilian job market to have access to educational benefits and job training opportunities and will introduce and support legislation that helps to achieve these goals. They endorse public support for priority funding of the Veterans Administration and declared determination to provide for the establishment of a national veterans and military family policy give veterans and their families hope that our states will have an elected representative who will vote in such a way as to keep faith with those who have served and sacrificed.

They have a deep personal understanding of the issues veterans and their families confront. Their decisions to support legislation for improving the treatment of veterans with traumatic brain injuries and PTSD, and their understanding of the need for providing and guaranteeing full health coverage for National Guard, Coast Guard, and Reserve personnel, demonstrate that candidates who have the character, courage and personal family experience to do what is right for those in service to our country. We feel that veterans, active duty, military families, and in fact, all people of United States will be well-served with their election to the US Office of President, Senate, or Representative and that America remains strong in national defense and in fighting terrorism.

Veterans and Military Families for Progress is a 501(c)(4) non-partisan, not-for-profit, tax-exempt Veterans' organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. It is a 21st Century organization made up of members located throughout the country, and from across the breadth of rank and military services, who served, are serving, or are family members of those who have heeded the call to serve their country in the U.S. military.

President/Vice President

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris

Arizona

7

Ruben Gallego

Arizona

Senate

Mark Kelly

Colorado

6

Jason Crow

Colorado

Senate

John Hickenlooper

Connecticut

5

Jahana Hayes

Delaware

Senate

Chris Coons

Hawaii

2

Kaiali'i Kahele

Idaho

1

Rudy Soto

Illinois

17

Cheri Bustos

Iowa

1

Abby Finkenauer

Iowa

4

J. D. Scholten

Iowa

Senate

Theresa Greenfield

Maine

2

Jared Golden

Michigan

3

Hillary Scholten

Michigan

Senate

Gary Peters

New Jersey

3

Andrew Kim

New Jersey

4

Stephanie Schmid

New Jersey

7

Tom Malinowski

New Jersey

11

Mikie Sherrill

New Jersey

Senate

Cory Booker

New York

2

Jackie Gordon

New York

11

Max Rose

New York

22

Anthony Brindisi

North Carolina

2

Deborah Ross

North Carolina

11

Morris Davis

North Carolina

Senate

Cal Cunningham

Oklahoma

1

Kojo Asamoa-Caesar

Oklahoma

3

Zoe Ann Midyett

Oregon

Senate

Jeff Merkley

Pennsylvania

1

Brian Fitzpatrick

Pennsylvania

6

Chrissy Houlahan

Pennsylvania

17

Conor Lamb

Rhode Island

Senate

Jack Reed

Texas

23

Gina Ortiz Jones

Virginia

1

Qasim Rashid

Virginia

2

Elaine Luria

Virginia

5

Cameron Webb

Virginia

Senate

Mark Warner

NATIONAL CONTACT:
Matthew Cary, Executive Director (202) 841-1687
Jack Krueger, President Tel: (863) 207 6457
[email protected]

