VMO, U.S. Department of State, and PTIT University Collaborate on Climate Change Solutions by Opening CCE Hub in Hanoi Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VMO has entered into a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Department of State (DOS) and the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology (PTIT), marking a pivotal step toward addressing climate change and fostering innovation. The MOU formalized the DOS' Coalition for Climate Entrepreneurship (CCE), a groundbreaking public-private partnership aimed at addressing climate issues while promoting economic empowerment in developing nations.

Special Representative Dorothy McAuliffe visited Hanoi, Vietnam, to sign an MOU for the establishment of a Coalition for Climate Entrepreneurship (CCE) innovation hub, the first and only hub in Asia, together with Lynne Gadkowski, Economic Counselor of DOS, Dr. Tran Quang Anh – Vice President of PTIT, and Yusuf Saib, CEO of VMO America.

The signing event was also attended and witnessed by representative leaders of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Ministry of Natural Resources Environment, and businesses in the field of IC Design.

Our focus on combating climate change and semiconductor innovation

CCE aims to combat climate challenges while promoting entrepreneurship focused on climate solutions. In this partnership, VMO, in collaboration with other key stakeholders, will contribute its expertise and resources to drive innovation in the semiconductor sector, supporting sustainability-focused entrepreneurs and aligning with the broader goal of combating climate change.

The CCE Lab will serve as a hub for climate tech innovation and semiconductor workforce development. This lab will operate in collaboration with PTIT hosting the physical venue and leveraging the entrepreneurial talents of its students. VMO, a leader in innovation, will play a pivotal role in shaping the semiconductor landscape within the CCE Lab by providing modern equipment, transforming classrooms into smart spaces, appointing our experts in lecturing, offering scholarships, sponsoring events,  supporting research contests, and welcoming interns and partners on both domestic and international training programs. 

The operational plan for the CCE Lab includes establishing partnerships, organizing programming and events, skills development, community engagement, and continuous resource and infrastructure development. The lab aims to foster innovation in climate tech, create a skilled workforce, encourage entrepreneurial growth, and engage the community. It will serve as a hub for innovation, skill development, and meaningful contributions to the global climate crisis.

About VMO

VMO is a leading information technology company with its VMO America Office based in Silicon Valley, California. We leverage cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Semiconductors, IoT, Data, Blockchain and more in various sectors, including Automotive, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Healthcare, and others. We have a workforce of 1,400 staff in six countries. We are committed to using technology to address global challenges, with a focus on combating climate change and promoting a greener, more sustainable world.

