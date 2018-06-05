VMS BioMarketing Launches New Corporate Website

INDIANAPOLIS, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VMS BioMarketing, a leading provider of patient support solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new corporate website. With a totally redesigned look and feel, the new website provides content about the company's products and services and also shares solutions for addressing one of the nation's most prevalent health care concerns—medication adherence.

"The new VMS website offers essential information about the company's Clinical Educator solutions, more intuitive navigation, interactive features for better engagement, and improved experience for mobile users," said Abigail Mallon, Senior Vice President of Innovation at VMS. "But beyond showcasing the company's services, we also discuss the medication adherence problem and the real-world barriers that patients face, which greatly affect their ability to start and stay on the therapies prescribed by their doctors."

50% of drugs for chronic disease are not taken as prescribed 1

Non-adherence accounts for up to 25% of hospital and nursing home admissions 2

49% of what patients are told by their physician is forgotten as soon as they walk out the door3

"Of course, many factors affect medication adherence, but people who don't understand or can't recall the information the doctor provided are more likely to have difficulty managing their disease and therapy," said Mallon.

VMS focuses on collecting real-world insights from patients on barriers to adherence in order to understand what they face each day and provides Clinical Educator solutions that engage patients and address these specific unmet needs. "Across therapeutic areas," said Mallon, "the problem of non-adherence is more than just financial—especially with complex medications." Some of the common barriers to medication adherence include4:

Forgetting to take the medication or running out Not feeling like the medication is working Lack of understanding about the importance of health and taking medications as prescribed Experiencing side effects Confusion about what the medication does

"VMS Clinical Educators make a personal, emotional connection with patients along their journey, offering the right support at the right time to successfully change behavior," said Mallon.

Learn more about VMS and its Clinical Educator solutions that address the medication adherence challenge at www.vmsbiomarketing.com.

About VMS BioMarketing:

VMS BioMarketing is a leading provider of patient support solutions focused on empowering health care providers and patients through education, training, and ongoing health coaching. For more than 20 years, VMS has been dedicated to enabling Clinical Educators to provide the personalized support necessary to help patients successfully start and stay on therapy. VMS clients include the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. To learn more, please visit www.vmsbiomarketing.com.

Contact: Mary J. Minix

(317) 805-6600, Ext. 167

mary.minix@vmsbiomarketing.com

