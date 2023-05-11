VMS BioMarketing Names "Nurse of The Year"

INDIANAPOLIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During this year's National Nurses Week, VMS BioMarketing has awarded its first annual nurse of the year awards called the Impact Patient Engagement Award to two of the company's Clinical Nurse Educators, Rita Sahm, RN, BSN, and Cynthia Dail, RN, BSN.

Cynthia Dail, RN, BSN Rita Sahm, RN, BSN

"We initiated this new award to shine the spotlight on the incredible Clinical Nurse Educators who provide education and support to countless patients struggling with a difficult diagnosis or complex therapy," said Abigail Mallon, Chief Client Solutions Officer at VMS BioMarketing. "Day in and out, our nurses provide personalized and dynamic human-powered interventions across all stages of the treatment journey, and we are so grateful for the work they do."

The Impact Patient Engagement Award is an award for VMS nurse educators who were nominated by peers and leadership. Dail is one of the company's field educators, and Sahm is a telephonic educator. Both received numerous nominations.

"Cyndy is patient-first focused; she strives daily in every action she takes to keep this as her North Star," said Tresa Darr-Johnson, BSN, RN, CCRN, National Clinical Manager. "She develops great relationships with patients and their HCPs due to her passion for the patient. I hear kudos about her on every field ride and in the 1:1 patient scheduling calls, teaches and follow-ups."

"Rita provides education and support that increases patients' ability to take a more active role in managing their condition and desire to improve adherence and outcomes," said Jennifer Hahn, RN, Supervisor, Clinical Support. "Rita is an advocate, and an expert in providing patient centered education – every call, every patient, one at a time."

"VMS thanks each and every one of our nurses for their dedication to providing education and support for patients. We celebrate them all, especially during this National Nurses Week," said Mallon.

About VMS BioMarketing

VMS BioMarketing is the leading provider of patient engagement solutions integrating human connection, advanced technology, and real-world data to deliver holistic support in a personalized environment. Leveraging 25+ years' experience in patient engagement, our One Voice™ model empowers biopharma teams to optimize the right mix of interventions for each patient.

