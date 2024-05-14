VMS BioMarketing Names "Nurse of The Year"

Impact Patient Engagement Award Shines the Spotlight on Two Outstanding VMS Clinical Nurse Educators

INDIANAPOLIS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During this year's National Nurses Week, VMS BioMarketing awarded its second annual nurse of the year awards – called the Impact Patient Engagement Award – to two of the company's Clinical Nurse Educators, Lanora Medley, RN and Angela Batdorf, RN. VMS BioMarketing is a high-growth, healthcare services business delivers evidence-based education and support to patients and healthcare providers through a technology enabled, data-driven, Clinical Nurse Educator platform.

During this year's National Nurses Week, VMS BioMarketing awarded its second annual nurse of the year awards - called the Impact Patient Engagement Award - to two of the company's outstanding Clinical Nurse Educators, Lanora Medley, RN and Angela Batdorf, RN.

"The purpose of this award is to shine the spotlight on the incredible VMS Clinical Nurse Educators who provide education and support to countless patients struggling with a difficult diagnosis or complex therapy," said Brian Kielian, Chief Operating Officer, VMS BioMarketing. "Every day, our nurses provide the human touch with personalized interventions and helpful technology tools to support patients across all stages of the therapeutic journey."

The Impact Patient Engagement Award is an award for VMS nurse educators who were nominated by peer nurse educators – one as a field nurse educator and one as a virtual nurse educator.

Lanora Medley, RN is a field nurse educator who has worked for VMS for two and half years. Her teammates described her as dependable, compassionate, non-judgmental, empathetic, kind, trustworthy, and loyal. "Lanora is one of the most patient-centric nurses I have ever known. People are eager to engage with her and share their stories after meeting her. She immediately puts them at ease. Each patient Lanora meets feels like he or she is the only patient."

Angela Batdorf, RN is a virtual nurse educator who has worked for VMS for nearly two years. One of her nominators said, "Angie has been a wonderful support to me as I joined the team and is always willing to provide insight, support and guidance to myself and others." Another said, "Angie is always positive and upbeat, willing to help and a team player. She shows empathy in her calls that is genuine."

"Especially during National Nurses Week, VMS thanks each and every one of our nurses for their dedication to providing education and support for patients. We celebrate them all, especially during this National Nurses Week," said Kielian.

Media Contact:

Mary Minix

317-805-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE VMS BioMarketing