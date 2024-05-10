VMS BioMarketing Wins 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

INDIANAPOLIS, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VMS BioMarketing today announced that its OneVoice™ solution has been selected as winner of the "Best Patient Relationship Management Solution" award in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

OneVoice breaks through the crowded medical and health technology industry by delivering logistical, clinical, and emotional support to patients across all stages of the treatment journey. OneVoice is a high-touch, data-driven, technology-enabled support platform that connects patients to an experienced and trained Nurse Navigator as a single point of contact throughout treatment.

Specially designed systems provide a holistic view of each patient, as the VMS nurse guides and connects them to the appropriate resource – from how they will pay and receive their medication to when they need coaching to remain adherent. VMS-built integrations and data transfer flows into a variety of HUBs, specialty pharmacies, copay programs, and other entities.

"OneVoice provides patients with a cohesive, personalized journey with an advocate by their side. With the growing complexity of specialty pharmaceuticals, 20-30% of patients never start their prescriptions, while 50% who do start drop off in a year," said Abigail Mallon, Chief Patient Experience & People Officer. "By combining the power of real, personal connections and the convenience of technology, our VMS OneVoice is uplifting the industry focus on delivering a superior patient experience, improving adherence rates, and achieving better outcomes."

This year's MedTech Breakthrough Awards attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

About VMS BioMarketing

VMS BioMarketing is the leading provider of patient engagement solutions integrating human connection, advanced technology, and real-world data to deliver holistic support in a dynamic and personalized environment. Leveraging 25+ years of experience in patient engagement, our One Voice™ model empowers biopharma brand teams to build authentic relationships with patients using our proprietary intelligent algorithm to determine the right level of support for each patient based on disease state, product type, adherence risk profile, social determinants of health, real-world evidence, demographics, and psychographics to optimize the right mix of human and technology-driven interventions.

