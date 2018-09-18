VMS Provider Traction Guest Inc. Announces SOC 2 Type-1 Attestation

Data security is one of Traction Guest's core values, and as CEO Keith Metcalfe explains, "Values don't mean anything unless you're willing to take concrete steps to enact them." To that end, Traction Guest ordered a SOC 2 audit through a third-party to ensure that data security was not just a talking point, but part of Traction Guest's DNA. "We're happy to share this milestone with customers," says Metcalfe, "but first and foremost, this was always about keeping a promise we made to ourselves: to protect the people who purchase our product, their companies and their data."



Traction Guest's Service Organization Control 2 (or SOC 2) attestation covers three operational and technological controls: security, availability and confidentiality. CTO Cameron Wiebe explains that SOC 2 is "a framework that's meant to be built on. The whole process is a great way to make sure we're doing the best we can to make constant improvements to the security of our system."



Data Protection Officer Caitlin Tuba is already laying out the next steps of the SOC 2 process. "We will simultaneously improve upon the existing Type-1 controls and work towards our SOC 2 Type-2 audit next year."



