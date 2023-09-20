VMS Solutions Unveils Game-Changing Life Sciences Solution for Production Efficiency

News provided by

VMS Solutions

20 Sep, 2023, 10:45 ET

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VMS Solutions, a renowned software leader in production planning, scheduling, and simulation, has introduced an innovative Life Sciences Solution set to revolutionize pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing. Drawing on its two-decade expertise, previously serving semiconductor and display manufacturers, VMS Solutions now offers meticulous planning, scheduling, and simulation software tailored to the complexities of modern mass production.

Having excelled with global semiconductor and display giants, VMS Solutions has already transformed operations for leading South Korean life sciences firms. Now, it aims to replicate this success globally across the Americas, Europe, and APEC regions.

VMS Solutions' Life Sciences Solution empowers companies to construct annual production plans based on precise demand forecasts. These plans adapt to evolving circumstances, utilizing real-time data on the factory environment, material availability, and equipment usage to generate precise production schedules. This seamless synchronization between resources and demands equips firms to thrive in the dynamic life sciences sector.

The results are impressive. Companies adopting VMS Solutions' Life Sciences Solution report a remarkable 175% return on investment over two years, thanks to reductions in various costs, including a 35% drop in stockout costs, a 22% decrease in storage and holding expenses, a 15% reduction in logistics costs, and an 8.5% cut in inventory damage and disposal expenses. These achievements showcase the transformative potential of VMS Solutions' technology in redefining production planning and scheduling in life sciences.

Young Ju Kwon, head of Strategic Alliances at VMS Solutions, said, "We are thrilled to introduce our Life Sciences Solution to the Americas, Europe, and the APEC region. Leveraging our extensive experience in semiconductor and display manufacturing, we are confident our software will provide invaluable support to global life sciences leaders, enhancing efficiency and delivering substantial cost savings."

VMS Solutions' Life Sciences Solution bridges the gap between cutting-edge technology and the intricate demands of modern pharmaceutical and biotechnology production. By enabling swift adaptation to industry dynamics and informed decision-making, VMS Solutions is reshaping the future of life sciences manufacturing.

For media inquiries, contact: Email: [email protected] Phone: +1 571-749-9121 Website: www.vms-solutions.com

About VMS Solutions: VMS Solutions is a leading software company offering AI-powered supply chain planning solutions to top global firms. With over two decades of experience, we have optimized manufacturing and production operations in various industries, from semiconductor producers to consumer goods manufacturers, delivering ultimate efficiency and cost reduction.

SOURCE VMS Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.