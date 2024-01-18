VMSInsights™ Named One of The Most Innovative Advancements in Life Sciences

VMS BioMarketing is pleased to announce that the healthcare marketing industry trade publication PM360 has named VMSInsights™ to its annual list of the most innovative advancements in life sciences, healthcare, and marketing in 13 categories.

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VMSInsights is a proprietary AI-driven NLP model integrated with call recording and monitoring technology. It captures, mines, and reports rich, front-line qualitative insights from conversations that VMS clinical nurse educators (CNEs) are having with patients who have opted into one of the pharma company's patient engagement programs supported by VMS.

"Today, biopharma companies capture rich quantitative data on patients," said Abigail Mallon, Chief Patient Experience & People Officer. "However, the qualitative data they capture is limited either by sample size, bias, or time alignment, making it difficult to gather a holistic voice of the patient and get complete context as to what's happening at each stage of the patient journey."

Through VMSInsights, audio recordings are transcribed into text, and AI technology compiles a metadata stream containing attributes about the conversation. An algorithm is applied to automatically mine the data and classify tags into categories. Then for each client using VMSInsights, VMS builds customizable dashboard reports to view insights and stratify by patient segment, including demographics, time on therapy, and other key factors. The dashboard report can also include insights on sentiment measured over a single interaction and throughout a patient's time in the program, barriers discussed to illuminate obstacles or challenges patients may be experiencing, custom keywords clients want to monitor for, and a nurse score evaluating the effectiveness of the CNE.

"We're honored to receive this recognition for VMSInsights," continued Mallon. "This advanced analytics solution unlocks an incredible opportunity for biopharma companies to gather a new layer of context often missed in their patient engagement services."

