VMware and AWS Alumnus Appointed Matillion Chief Revenue Officer

Data integration firm adds cloud veteran Eric Benson to drive consumption-based growth

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud veteran and former AWS executive Eric Benson joins data integration provider Matillion as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Benson takes on the CRO role having spent more than 10 years at AWS in multiple senior executive roles including Enterprise Sales, Business Development, and Digital Native Strategy.

Benson said: "I could not be more excited to join Matillion. The role presents the perfect combination of technology, people and culture, making it an easy decision to join particularly as we move beyond the hype of artificial intelligence to real-world use cases.

"With the explosion of data in the enterprise and rise of AI, Matillion is well positioned to execute and innovate for the future."

More recently, Benson served as VP of Americas Cloud Sales at VMware where he established partnerships with Microsoft and Google, and expanded the AWS partnership resulting in revenue growth from $60M to over $350M.

Matthew Scullion, Matillion co-founder and CEO, said: "Eric is a revenue leader that has delivered consumption-based growth strategies, built channels and scaled sales teams for some of the largest cloud vendors in the world.

"Eric brings a wealth of experience working in cloud for more than a decade, building consumption-based go-to-market strategies that shaped how we consume technology today.

"This skillset is perfectly placed to make the most of the extraordinary market opportunity at Matillion as the Data Productivity Cloud continues to evolve and integrate an ever-growing roster of new features, including industry-first AI functionality to help solve the productivity gap in data engineering."

Matillion recently announced its standing in the AI space with the launch of a range of features augmenting data engineering, delivering real-world use cases with pushdown AI and ETL.

About Matillion

Matillion is the data pipeline platform for data teams to build and manage pipelines faster for AI and analytics at scale.

Matillion Data Productivity Cloud empowers the entire data team - coders and non-coders alike - to move, transform and orchestrate data pipelines faster, integrating with the world's biggest cloud data platforms including Snowflake, Databricks and Amazon Redshift.

The fast-growing data integrations provider was minted a unicorn in 2021, and has dual headquarters in both Denver, CO (US) and Manchester (England). In 2023, Matillion launched the Data Productivity Cloud, alongside a raft of AI features to support AI-augmented data engineering.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco , DocuSign , Slack , and Western Union trust Matillion for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning, and AI.

