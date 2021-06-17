VMware Selects Flatiron School as its Software Education Provider for U.S. Army Futures Command Software Factory Initiative

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron School , a global institution that trains students in 21st-century skills like software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design, today announced its partnership with VMware that aims to upskill soldiers in a variety of software focused roles as part of a larger retraining initiative underway at the U.S. Army Futures Command.

As part of the partnership, Flatiron School will deliver technical tracks in product design and platform engineering, while VMware Tanzu Labs offers deep on-the-job training for soldiers to build, develop, field and operate software in the same manner as elite tech companies. For each of the next five years, 30 hand-selected soldiers and civilians from the Army will enter the Software Factory program every six months.

The multifaceted partnership highlights an ongoing trend prevalent in the private sector where companies are rapidly retraining their workforces to flourish in an increasingly digital economy. The U.S. Army Futures Command recognizes its deep pool of talent capable of learning new skills that will address current and future mission priorities.

"The concept of reskilling has been around for a long time, but only now is it getting the headlines due to the accelerated advances of technology," said Adam Enbar, CEO and co-founder of Flatiron School. "It's imperative that public facing entities embrace the strategy of reskilling, as it is a cost-effective way to improve productivity and it operates as a terrific talent retention tool. We're thrilled to team up with VMware and the U.S. Army on this rare opportunity to support our military with the technology training they need to excel."

"Through the Army Software Factory, we aim to empower and enable soldiers civilians with the knowledge and skills necessary to independently address their modern software needs," said Edward Hieatt, senior vice president of Services and Support at VMware. "By teaching students the fundamentals of their discipline before joining a project team to pairing on mission objectives, we are honored to be working with Flatiron School to help prepare soldiers for future digital battlefields."

Upon completing Flatiron School's 2-3 month programs, U.S. Army soldiers and civilians - working with VMware Tanzu Labs - will learn how to build portable cloud-native apps, rapidly deliver them to production, and run them in any environment. The Software Factory will train and enable soldiers to produce modern software organically, and equip them with the DevSecOps practices and software development skills they need for future digital battlefields.

About Flatiron School

Flatiron School is an education innovator, teaching students in-demand tech skills like software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design. When it comes to landing a job, Flatiron School graduates have a proven track record of success thanks to experienced instructors, and dedicated career coaches. Flatiron School's mission is to enable the pursuit of a better life through education.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world's complex digital infrastructure. The company's cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html .

VMware and Tanzu are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

