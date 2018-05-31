VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification

Socialcast's freemium product will be decommissioned by August 1, 2018, and for customers with paid licenses, support will end May 17, 2019, leaving many businesses in need of an enterprise-grade communication and collaboration platform. Igloo Software offers an award-winning portfolio of digital workplace solutions, enabling former Socialcast customers a platform to house their collaboration data and resources, as well as provide employees a secure network for communication and increased employee engagement.

"As organizations become increasingly siloed, it is imperative for leaders to provide employees with a versatile platform that allows information to be securely stored and shared across the business," said Dan Latendre, Founder & CEO of Igloo Software. "Our goal is to provide the businesses who relied on Socialcast with a next-gen alternative that not only exceeds the capabilities of what they are using today, but also has the ability to solve even more of their business challenges moving forward."

In addition to supporting businesses during their transition from Socialcast to Igloo Software, Socialcast customers will also be provided with a free ticket to ICE'18 (a $700 value) upon completion of a free 20 minute digital workplace and compatibility assessment. ICE'18 is the premier digital workplace conference, taking place in San Antonio from Sept. 11-13, 2018.

"Organizations who have been affected can take comfort in knowing that Igloo's digital workplace solutions will provide the ideal digital destination for employees with the purpose of driving employee engagement through improved communications, team collaboration, knowledge sharing, and a thriving corporate culture. We're ready to provide our expertise to businesses around the world, regardless of solutions they've leaned on in the past," said Latendre. "Communication and collaboration looks different from organization to organization so it's important to have access to a portfolio of digital workplace solutions designed to address your specific needs and can grow as your business does."

Former Socialcast customers can receive a free assessment from Igloo Software by visiting try.igloosoftware.com/socialcast

About Igloo Software

Igloo is the leading next-generation intranet platform. Through its portfolio of digital workplace solutions, Igloo partners with customers to address challenges related to communication, collaboration, knowledge management, employee engagement, and culture. Igloo integrates with the apps and systems your business relies on and centralizes information for a single source-of-truth and a more productive and engaged workforce. For more information, please visit www.igloosoftware.com.

