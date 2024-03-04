VMware VP Strategic Sales Star Eli Shacked Joins TeraSky as Chief Revenue Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraSky, a global Innovative Digital Solutions and Services Provider, today announced the appointment of former VMware Vice President Strategic, North-East, Eli Shacked as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Shacked brings an impressive 12-year track record of success at VMware, consistently outperforming expectations and setting new benchmarks for excellence in a multi-billion-dollar North-East Coast US market.

Shacked's rise through the ranks at VMware was meteoric. Having been promoted from Managing Director of VMware Israel to his US role, Eli revitalized the team, exceeding sales targets and propelling them to become the top-performing region within VMware's Americas Strategic Business. In 2023, he was recognized as VMware's Global Sales Leader of the Year.

Now, Shacked is bringing his talents to TeraSky.

"I'm honored and excited to join TeraSky in this time of growth and expansion. The company's extensive experience and expertise in the rapidly evolving Cloud Native and Application Modernization markets, combined with the growth of the local operations in the United States, UK, EU and Israel, present a great opportunity for our customers and partners. I look forward to taking part in this chapter of TeraSky."

"At TeraSky, we're laser-focused on empowering businesses with innovative solutions, and it is a source of pride that Eli will lead us in bringing this value proposition to an even broader audience," said Ofir Abekasis, TeraSky's CEO. "His proven track record of success, leadership skills, and deep understanding of the enterprise software landscape and our target market will be instrumental in propelling us to even greater heights."

About TeraSky

TeraSky is a global Innovative Digital Solutions and Services Provider, helping companies overcome infrastructure, platform engineering, and DevOps challenges thanks to domain expertise, value-driven planning, and successful execution. Our team of experts combines the best of both worlds: enterprise-grade infrastructure with cloud-native agility and velocity, generating the optimal developer experience and Time-to-Market at any scale. We create robust infrastructures using multi-clouds and next-gen data centers, Application Infrastructures for complex foundations, productive Platform Engineering tools without compromising security, and reliable digital workspaces. TeraSky has a proven track record of solving business and technological challenges, becoming a trusted advisor for enterprises and SMBs of all industries.

