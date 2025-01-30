VMX 2025: A Record-Breaking Celebration of Innovation, Education and Thought Leadership in Veterinary Medicine

Breakthroughs in veterinary medicine, immersive hands-on experiences and Academy Award-winning actor and director Kevin Costner headline the world's largest and most comprehensive annual veterinary conference

A VIDEO NEWS RELEASE AND HIGH-RESOLUTION PHOTOS ARE AVAILABLE HERE.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VMX 2025 wrapped up last evening setting a bold new standard for innovation, education and leadership in veterinary medicine. VMX 2025 offered more than 1,300 hours of continuing education for veterinary professionals and featured a record 735 exhibits from multinational organizations to veterinary startups showcasing the latest in diagnostic technologies and medical advances. This year's conference welcomed a record-breaking attendance of nearly 30,000 people from 86 countries to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. As the world's largest veterinary education conference and the first veterinary conference of the year, VMX continues to set direction each year for the $60 billion global animal health industry.

"VMX 2025 was a celebration of the expertise, innovation and passion that drive the profession forward." -- Gene O'Neill Post this VMX 2025 welcomed a record-breaking 30,000 people from 86 countries.

Hosted by the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) , VMX 2025 was set to the theme Festival of the HeARTs, celebrating the emotion and art behind veterinary science.

In addition to its impact on veterinary medicine, VMX plays a significant role in the local economy. As the 11th largest annual conference in Orlando, VMX 2025 had an estimated local economic impact of more than $70 million.

"This year's VMX is our largest event ever," said NAVC Chief Executive Officer Gene O'Neill. "We have seen our attendance skyrocket by more than 60 percent in just five years – a testament to the incredible demand for the resources, knowledge and community VMX provides. Veterinarians had the opportunity to participate in the latest scientific sessions from world-renowned speakers and immersed themselves in our award-winning Expo Hall with the latest medical advances. VMX 2025 was a celebration of the expertise, innovation and passion that drive the profession forward."

Academy Award-winning actor and director Kevin Costner opened the conference with a heartfelt speech about his love for animals and the deep gratitude he holds for veterinarians, based on his personal experiences. Other entertainment highlights included musical guests Dan + Shay and the VMX Vet Gala (a play on New York City's annual Met Gala).

"VMX 2025 brought invigorating energy and excitement," said NAVC Chief Veterinary Officer Dana Varble, DVM. "From cutting-edge technologies to transformative medical innovation, this year's event was packed with resources that veterinarians can take back to their practices and make a real difference for patients and their owners."

Innovation Takes Center Stage

The award-winning VMX Expo Hall showcased groundbreaking advances in veterinary medicine, from artificial intelligence (AI) - driven diagnostics to cutting-edge treatments. Building on genetic science, AI-powered DNA sequencing is transforming disease detection, allowing veterinarians to provide faster, more precise care. Among the record-breaking 32 innovations featured in the New Product Gallery was the first RNA vaccine technology for companion animals, offering rapid, targeted protection against diseases like canine influenza and feline leukemia virus. These breakthroughs highlight VMX 2025's role in shaping the future of animal health.

Advances in longevity medicine to support aging animals added to the excitement of VMX, with new studies taking place in soft-tissue regenerative cell therapies. The sessions highlighted the power of innovative approaches that transform how veterinarians approach personalized care for senior animals.

Conservation efforts were another highlight of the event with sessions focused on collaborative approaches to care for wild animals, including endangered species such as the mountain chicken frog, amphibians and large cat species. Veterinarians are at the forefront of these efforts ensuring the survival of at-risk populations through habitat protection, population programs and disease management.

Adding to the breadth of educational sessions, VMX 2025 offered a full-day honey bee symposium, spotlighting their critical role in pollinating a third of the U.S. food supply. The sessions emphasized that veterinary expertise is essential to maintaining healthy hives diagnosing and treating bee diseases. By introducing transformative technologies, advancing conservation efforts and tackling critical health challenges, VMX 2025 empowered attendees to elevate the standard of care for all animals.

Making a Paws-itive Impact

VMX 2025 also empowered veterinary professionals to help animals in need around the world. NAVC Gives awarded a $25,000 grant to BestyBnB , a technology platform that provides temporary foster homes to pets impacted by domestic violence and other crises.

The NAVC also launched a global veterinary fundraising drive to support the Pasadena Humane Wildfire Relief Fund , underscoring the organization's commitment to helping animals impacted by the fires in California.

In addition, a $10,000 donation was made from the NAVC to provide valuable financial assistance to support animal care in the war-torn country of Ukraine through the work of Dr. Vlad Ushakov, president of the Ukrainian Small Animal Veterinary Association (USAVA).

VMX 2025 reinforced the importance of inclusivity in veterinary medicine, paving the way for the next generation. For the third year, blendVET and the NAVC have partnered together to host the annual Believe & Belong in Veterinary Medicine program, welcoming more than 70 students from Florida. Founded by Dr. Niccole Bruno, blendVET provides hands-on experiences and mentorship for students from underrepresented communities. By breaking down barriers and creating opportunities, blendVET and NAVC are shaping a more inclusive future for the profession.

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. As the world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX (Veterinary Meeting & Expo), the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; VetFolio.com, a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; NAVC Media, the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and Embrace, an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/. To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/.

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community