VMX 2026: Can't-Miss Sessions Led by the Brightest Minds in Veterinary Medicine

Nov 19, 2025, 10:00 ET
NAVC assembles Champions of Care to highlight emerging trends and exciting innovations in veterinary medicine to support the healthspan of animals
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From expanding access to veterinary medicine in rural communities to pioneering integrative approaches to support better health outcomes, VMX 2026, NAVC's annual veterinary meeting and expo, is rethinking what it means to keep animals healthy. As the industry prepares for the world's largest educational veterinary conference on January 17-21, NAVC is proud to announce the Champions of Care experts and can't-miss key sessions at this year's event.
"I am particularly excited about this year's talented VMX speakers because it truly demonstrates the breadth and expertise of veterinarians," said Dana Varble, DVM, NAVC's chief veterinary officer. "Our speakers bring exciting innovations and healthcare solutions for animals of all species and sizes, driving the science and compassion that define the future of our industry."
Below are five key areas, led by a team of experts, that only scrape the surface of advancements happening in veterinary medicine:
- Extending the Healthspan of Animals: An improved healthspan is more favorable than simply prolonging life. Advances in preventive medicine, nutrition and dental care are helping animals live healthier lives for longer.
- Naomi Hoyer, DVM: Dr. Hoyer's work shows that stronger communication around dental health can shift owner behavior and make preventive oral care a cornerstone of long-term health for cats and dogs. Related session: "Dental Practice: How I Manage and Prevent Oral Pain!"
- Angela Lennox, DVM: Dr. Lennox highlights the growing need for accessible and grounded care, including nutrition, for non-traditional pets as innovation pushes exotic medicine into the everyday veterinary landscape. Related session: "Decision Making: Anesthetic and Analgesic Protocols for Exotic Species."
- Movement Matters: Much like in human medicine, veterinary sports medicine that once focused primarily on athletic animals, is now shaping a new standard for whole-animal wellness, including rehabilitation, preventative care and performance optimization.
- Carrie Britt, DVM: Dr. Britt emphasizes that conditioning and fitness are no longer niche tools for canine athletes but essential strategies for preventing injury and improving mobility in aging pets. Related session: "Physical Rehabilitation's Role in Pain Management."
- Expanding Access to Veterinary Care: New models to deliver care, innovative telemedicine, collaborative efforts, and educational initiatives help address veterinarian shortages in rural and underserved areas.
- Michael Pesato, DVM: Dr. Pesato works at the intersection of agriculture and pet ownership, helping veterinarians manage mixed practices as backyard farming expands and communities look for local animal care. Related session: "You Want Me To See What? Backyard Poultry for the Not-So-Poultry Veterinarian."
- Niccole Bruno, DVM: Dr. Bruno, CEO of the blendVET Foundation is providing direct hands-on access to the STEM educational pathway and the veterinary career field. Dr. Bruno will lead the "Believe and Belong in Veterinary Medicine" learning pathway event at VMX.
- The Pulse on Poisons: Each year, thousands of pets are exposed to toxins from foods, medications, and household products. There is even a rising trend of marijuana-related poisonings as this substance becomes more prevalent in society. Experts provide strategies to prevent and treat toxin exposure.
- Renee Schmid, DVM: Dr. Schmid bridges toxicology science with public awareness, equipping veterinarians and pet owners with clearer guidance as poisoning risks evolve with new household and lifestyle trends. Related session: "Urban Legends in Toxicology: Exploring the Myths and Realities of Potential Toxins in the Veterinary Patient."
- Adesola Odunayo, DVM: Dr. Odunayo focuses on advancing critical care protocols and communication in high-stress situations, helping teams respond more effectively to life-threatening emergencies. Related session: "Staying Ahead: Recent Developments in Emergency and Critical Care Medicine."
- Integrative Approaches: Evidence-informed therapies such as acupuncture, herbal remedies and nutrition-based care continue to be on the rise in veterinary science. These approaches can help reduce pain, improve outcomes and serve as a beneficial complement to traditional therapies.
- Rob Silver, DVM: Dr. Silver advances evidence-informed natural therapies, demonstrating how herbal and plant-based options can support treatment of conditions from epilepsy to anxiety alongside traditional care. Related session: "Functional Mushroom: Cancer, Cognitive Health, Microbiome, Stress and More."
- Joe Wakshlag, DVM: Dr. Wakshlag highlights how nutrition, supplements, and emerging cannabinoid science show trends in sharpening disease management and strengthening performance in companion animals. Related session: "Don't be a Neigh-Sayer: CBD and CBDA Rich Hemp for the Large Animal Vet!"
- Chris Pachel, DVM: Dr. Pachel brings practical, accessible behavior strategies that help frontline veterinarians support pets and families navigating stress, anxiety and complex behavioral challenges. Related session: "Canine Noise Phobia and the Anxious Patient."
- Bonnie Wright, DVM: Dr. Wright integrates non-pharmaceutical pain medicine, regenerative therapies, and evidence-based acupuncture to help veterinarians manage pain more effectively in aging and active pets. Related session: "Acupuncture for the Aging Patient."
Gene O'Neill, NAVC CEO, added: "Veterinarians today are leading extraordinary change in how care is delivered and defined. Through VMX 2026, NAVC is able to bring together the brightest minds and latest innovations to help champion a new standard of care that elevates veterinary medicine."
A full list of speakers and sessions can be found here.
VMX 2026 will offer over 1,200 hours of educational content, including hands-on workshops, lectures and panel discussions led by world-renowned experts. Credentialed journalists are invited to attend in person or virtually to explore the latest trends, interview speakers and cover breakthroughs shaping veterinary medicine.
Don't miss out! To register and attend as a member of the press or to schedule one-on-one interviews with the experts in advance of VMX 2026, please contact [email protected].
About NAVC
The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. As the world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX (Veterinary Meeting & Expo), the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; VetFolio.com, a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; NAVC Media, the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and Embrace, an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. To learn more about NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/. To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/.
