VMX 2026: Can't-Miss Sessions Led by the Brightest Minds in Veterinary Medicine

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From expanding access to veterinary medicine in rural communities to pioneering integrative approaches to support better health outcomes, VMX 2026 , NAVC 's annual veterinary meeting and expo, is rethinking what it means to keep animals healthy. As the industry prepares for the world's largest educational veterinary conference on January 17-21, NAVC is proud to announce the Champions of Care experts and can't-miss key sessions at this year's event.

"I am particularly excited about this year's talented VMX speakers because it truly demonstrates the breadth and expertise of veterinarians," said Dana Varble, DVM, NAVC's chief veterinary officer. "Our speakers bring exciting innovations and healthcare solutions for animals of all species and sizes, driving the science and compassion that define the future of our industry."

Below are five key areas, led by a team of experts, that only scrape the surface of advancements happening in veterinary medicine:

Gene O'Neill, NAVC CEO, added: "Veterinarians today are leading extraordinary change in how care is delivered and defined. Through VMX 2026, NAVC is able to bring together the brightest minds and latest innovations to help champion a new standard of care that elevates veterinary medicine."

VMX 2026 will offer over 1,200 hours of educational content, including hands-on workshops, lectures and panel discussions led by world-renowned experts. Credentialed journalists are invited to attend in person or virtually to explore the latest trends, interview speakers and cover breakthroughs shaping veterinary medicine.

