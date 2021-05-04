VNA Health Group Adopts Muse Healthcare's Powerful AI Solution

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNA Health Group, one of the nation's largest nonprofit independent provider of home health, hospice, and community-based care, has successfully implemented Muse Healthcare's machine learning and predictive modeling tool to meet the needs of their patients.

The Muse technology evaluates and models every clinical assessment, medication, vital sign, and other relevant data to perform a risk stratification of all hospice patients. The tool then highlights the patients with the most critical needs and visually alerts the agency to perform additional care. VNA Health Group is then able to make accurate changes to care plans based on the condition and location of the patient (LTC, SNF or in home).

According to Robert J. Rosati, PhD, Vice President of Research and Quality at VNA Health Group, the organization needed a tool that could help them provide the right level of care to their most vulnerable patients. "We had looked for an application like Muse that would help us plan and alert us as patients' needs change, particularly as they get closer to death. We then could tailor the care more appropriately," said Rosati.

The clinicians at VNA Health Group also feel confident and content with the Muse tool. "Our clinicians are feeling more comfortable with what they see in Muse, and it's starting to resonate with them that this application can identify patients at risk that they may have been unaware of. This is a good point to be at because we need to get buy-in from clinicians so that they understand the value of Muse and believe what they see," said Rosati.

The Muse team is excited to see VNA Health Group use the tool to help provide better care at the most appropriate time. President and Co-founder of MuseHC, Jennifer Maxwell, is eager to see how VNA Health Group will thrive as they use the tool. "MuseHC is honored to partner with VNA Health Group, and we strongly believe that they'll be able to make a difference in every patient's outcome."

About VNG Health Group

Visiting Nurse Association Health Group (VNAHG) is one of the nation's largest nonprofit independent providers of home health, hospice, and community-based care serving New Jersey and mid-central Ohio. VNA Health Group is also one of the only physician-led Visiting Nurse Association in the country. For more than 100 years, VNA Health Group has assisted individuals and families in achieving their best level of well-being by providing compassionate, coordinated and innovative care in their homes and communities. For more information, visit https://vnahg.org/

About Muse Healthcare

Muse Healthcare was founded in 2019 by three leading hospice industry professionals -- Jennifer Maxwell, Tom Maxwell, and Bryan Mosher. Their mission is to equip clinicians with world-class analytics to ensure every hospice patient transitions with unparalleled quality and dignity. Muse's predictive model considers hundreds of thousands of data points from numerous visits to identify which hospice patients are most likely to transition within 7-12 days. The science that powers Muse is considered a true deep learning neural network – the only one of its kind in the hospice space. When hospice care providers can more accurately predict when their patients will transition, they can ensure their patients and the patients' families receive the care that matters most in the final days and hours of a patient's life. For more information visit www.musehc.com.

