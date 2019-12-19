VNA of Southeast Missouri Selects Sandata Agency Management and EVV Solutions to Manage In-Home and Consumer Directed Visits

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata Technologies, LLC, the leading provider of technology solutions for the U.S. homecare market, announced today that the Visiting Nurse Association of Southeast Missouri ("VNA of Southeast MO"), a leader in home health care and hospice services has selected Sandata Agency Management and Electronic Visit Verification™ ("Sandata EVV"™) solutions to manage their In-home and Consumer Directed visits throughout their four locations in order to help improve operational productivity and meet compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act. CMS requires all Medicaid providers to use EVV for Personal Care and Home Health Care services. VNA of Southeast MO's caregivers will utilize Sandata's Point of Care technology, both telephonic and mobile app-based methods, to satisfy EVV compliance requirements and to capture critical information at the point of service including tasks and the patient's signature.

Teresa McCulloch, VNA of Southeast MO CEO, said, "With the state of Missouri gearing up to release an RFP for an Aggregator in 2020, Sandata was the natural choice for VNA of SEMO's EVV and Agency Management software needs given their mix of feature/functionality and industry leading EVV and Aggregator experience."

Sandata Agency Management is a web-based software solution that helps agencies streamline operations, increase visibility, maintain compliance, and manage the entire process of running a successful agency. In addition, Sandata EVV™ is the leading visit verification solution that assures patient coverage through a complete set of flexible verification technologies. Sandata is the first and only vendor to receive CMS Certification for EVV.

Sandata has provided EVV services for Self-Directed Care programs for over 15 years. Sandata's Self-Directed Care offering is specifically designed for the unique aspects of a Consumer-Directed Care delivery model. While the technology leverages the same infrastructure and support as is deployed for traditional homecare, the solution is specifically tailored to meet the needs of participants who receive care in the community.

"We're excited to support the administrative and field caregiver staff of the VNA of Southeast MO with our suite of agency management and EVV technologies. We're honored to be selected, and appreciate the value they placed in our industry leading experience and commitment to EVV compliance in MO," said Steve Pellito, Sandata's SVP of Provider Sales.

Sandata Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of home care solutions that enable government agencies, Managed Care Organizations, and home care providers to manage and optimize the delivery of services. Sandata's suite of products includes Sandata Electronic Visit Verification™ (EVV™), a market leading Cures Compliant EVV solution; Santrax® Agency Management and Santrax® Payer Management, web-based software solutions with features including a jurisdictional solution for states and other payers, Santrax® Member Management, an Rehabilitation Act Section 508 compliant member portal for self-directed programs. Sandata is the only vendor that has experience with all four models currently deployed for EVV compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act: Provider Choice, MCO Choice, State Choice, and Open Vendor.

The mission statement of the Visiting Nurse Association is to set the standard for excellence in the delivery of home care service to the citizens of southeast Missouri through therapeutic, custodial, palliative, and preventative care in a cooperative and seamless system, utilizing innovation, diversification and cost effective methods in an environment that fosters learning and demonstrates positive outcomes.

