VNACJ Community Health Center Appoints Sarina Brady as Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ian Leber as Chief Medical Officer

ASBURY PARK, N.J., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The VNACJ Community Health Center, a federally qualified health center with four locations in Monmouth County, announces the appointment of Sarina Brady as their new Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Ian Leber as the Chief Medical Officer. Ms. Brady and Dr. Leber will leverage their combined 40+ years of diverse executive healthcare leadership to fulfill the organization's mission of building healthy communities and enhancing well-being.

Ms. Brady has over 15 years of executive healthcare management experience across acute care, inpatient, and outpatient rehabilitation, since beginning her career at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in West Orange, NJ in 2003. She has presented locally, regionally, and nationally on patient care and was interviewed by NPR's Neil Conan on brain injury rehabilitation. Her passion lies in utilizing a team-based approach to delivering high-quality healthcare to the patients and communities we serve.

Christopher Rinn, the outgoing CEO of VNACJ Community Health Center, was recently appointed the new President and CEO of the Visiting Nurse Association Health Group.

"Sarina embodies the leadership and compassion necessary to expand access to healthcare for all in Monmouth County," said Mr. Rinn. "I am confident that VNACJ CHC and the community will thrive with her care and guidance."

"We have made tremendous strides in the past year, and we will build on that progress to move healthcare forward for the members of our community," said Ms. Brady. "I look forward to collaborating with our providers, community partners, and staff to ensure our communities have greater access to high-quality and affordable healthcare options."

Dr. Terry Shlimbaum, who is retiring this month, previously held Dr. Leber's role as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Leber has over two decades of experience leading diverse organizations in healthcare, having served as Chief Medical Officer for two New York-based companies and Vice President of Clinical Effectiveness and Medical Affairs for Bayshore Community Hospital.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Leber to our leadership team at VNACJ Community Health Center," said Ms. Brady. "Our communities are sure to benefit from his longstanding dedication to patient-centered care and extensive leadership at the highest levels of healthcare."

"It is an honor to join a team that tirelessly works to ensure all members of our community have access to quality healthcare," said Dr. Leber. "I look forward to partnering with VNACJ Community Health Center's providers to offer life-changing healthcare to those in need."

About VNACJ Community Health Center

The Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center, Inc. (VNACJ CHC) has remained integral to Monmouth County for more than 27 years, providing comprehensive primary and preventative care for infants, children, and adults. The team of expert physicians and certified nurse practitioners specializes in primary care for the entire family, as well as prenatal and gynecological care, disease prevention, behavioral health, dental care, chiropractic care, podiatry, and lab testing.

As a Federally Qualified Health Center, the VNACJ CHC provides care at a sliding scale cost—meaning that quality of care is never dictated by the ability to pay. VNACJ Health Centers are conveniently located in Asbury Park, Freehold, Keyport, and Red Bank. The VNACJ CHC works across its four locations to build healthy communities and enhance well-being.

For more information about the VNACJ CHC, please visit www.vnachc.org.

